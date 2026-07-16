Brownsville Launches National Cooperative Contracting Initiative with Civic Marketplace

BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Brownsville announced a new partnership with Civic Marketplace and the Alliance for Innovation (AFI) to expand access to cooperative purchasing opportunities for public entities nationwide. The initiative reflects the City’s commitment to augmenting its existing procurement practices while positioning itself as a regional leader in cooperative contracting.

"We view procurement as a way to build lasting economic connections with local businesses while enabling top-performing suppliers to grow beyond city boundaries." — Damian Espinoza, Procurement Director, City of Brownsville Share

Through this partnership, the City of Brownsville will make a broad inventory of its competitively awarded cooperative contracts available on the Civic Marketplace platform, including new solicitations that will be cooperative by design. These contracts will be accessible to qualifying public entities across the United States, enabling faster procurement, reducing administrative burden and expanding access to high-value purchasing options.

Brownsville is the 18th most populous city in Texas and serves as a critical economic and logistics hub in South Texas. With a population exceeding 185,000, a major international shipping port, and proximity to advanced aerospace and manufacturing activity in the region, the city plays a vital role in regional and cross-border commerce. Its strategic location at the southern tip of Texas positions Brownsville to influence procurement and trade patterns across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond.

The city is advancing a more efficient and transparent procurement model that supports public entities nationwide while increasing outside purchasing from businesses local to the City. This approach strengthens fiduciary stewardship and creates new opportunities for local suppliers to serve national public-sector demand. When other agencies utilize Brownsville-led contracts, economic benefits flow back to the region.

A simultaneous First Quote program will upload thousands of vetted local suppliers and encourage departments to seek competitive quotes for under threshold bids, improving price transparency and spurring local economic development. The system powered by artificial intelligence also enables departments to make faster, data-backed procurement decisions. Staff can test and refine assumptions, uncover potential savings, and clearly demonstrate the research and due diligence behind every purchase.

“Our procurement team has embraced this initiative because it builds on the innovative thinking already happening within our departments,” said Damian Espinoza, Procurement Director for the City of Brownsville. “This is about empowering our staff to be strategic, to validate decisions and to position Brownsville as a model for thoughtful public and local purchasing.”

“The partnership includes targeted outreach and onboarding of local suppliers to support economic development,” Espinoza said, through the First Quote Program. “We view procurement as a way to build lasting economic connections with local businesses while enabling top-performing suppliers to grow beyond city boundaries. This approach strengthens the regional economy and increases the overall value of public purchasing.”

“The City of Brownsville is demonstrating leadership in modern public procurement by prioritizing transparency, competition, and access for small and local businesses,” said Al Hleileh, Co-founder and CEO of Civic Marketplace. “We’re proud to support Brownsville as it expands the reach and impact of its procurement program nationwide.”

Public entities can explore active cooperative contracts or learn more at civicmarketplace.com.

About the Alliance for Innovation (AFI)

The Alliance for Innovation is a nonprofit association of governments dedicated to advancing innovation and excellence in local government. AFI supports public entities through research, peer networks, and professional development programs focused on operational efficiency, emerging technologies, and improved service delivery.

About Civic Marketplace

Civic Marketplace is the procurement platform built for local governments and free for every SLED entity to use. By removing cost as a barrier, we make it easier for cities, counties, and school districts to modernize how they buy goods and services without adding strain to already tight budgets.

Our platform connects government buyers to a network of pre-approved suppliers, ensuring every contract meets compliance and quality standards from the start. We're especially committed to expanding access for historically underutilized businesses, helping local governments support regional suppliers and strengthen the communities they serve.

Procurement doesn't have to be slow, complicated, or expensive. Civic Marketplace is backed by venture investment and built to prove it.

Learn more at civicmarketplace.com.