-

Halliburton Awarded LSTK Contracts by Aramco for Onshore Oil Re-Entry Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) was awarded lump sum turnkey (LSTK) contracts by Aramco in multiple onshore fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The awards expand Halliburton’s role in the program and demonstrate the Company’s ability to grow through integrated well delivery at scale.

The multi-year contracts encompass approximately 285 planned wells. Halliburton will deliver a fully integrated execution model that includes oil re-entry operations, drilling, completions, and workovers. The integrated approach supports maximum asset value through operational consistency and timely well delivery and helps advance Aramco’s objectives to maintain efficiency in its onshore portfolio.

“These awards mark a significant milestone for Halliburton in the Kingdom and strengthen the Company’s position for future growth under the program,” said Rami Yassine, president, Eastern Hemisphere, Halliburton. “The scope reflects the strength of our drilling technology and our proven ability to efficiently execute complex, highly integrated operations. The program supports close collaboration with Aramco and applies Halliburton’s integrated services and technologies to deliver strong performance and lower drilling and completion costs across onshore development.”

The contracts include a three-year base term, with options to extend for up to two additional years. Halliburton will execute the program with a focus on safety, quality, and disciplined execution, in alignment with Aramco’s operational standards.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

More News From Halliburton

Aramco Awards Halliburton Long-Term Contract for Unconventional Gas Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramco awarded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) a multi-year contract to deliver integrated stimulation and completion services for unconventional gas development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This award is part of a broader multi-billion contract, supporting one of the largest unconventional gas development programs globally. This award builds on Halliburton’s established portfolio supporting Aramco’s unconventional program. Across many of the Kingdom’s unconventional plays,...

Halliburton Wins Integrated Drilling and Completions Contracts for Granmorgu Deepwater Project Offshore Suriname, Operated by Totalenergies

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) wins major integrated well construction contracts for the GranMorgu deepwater development offshore Suriname, operated by TotalEnergies. The agreement includes drilling and completions services for a long-term program. Halliburton will deploy a fully integrated, digital and automation execution model that unites planning, engineering, and operations to improve performance, accelerate learning, and reduce total cost of ownership throughout well co...

Eni and Halliburton Achieve Industry First With Closed-Loop Rig Automation in Deepwater Indonesia

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced the successful deployment of LOGIX™ automation and remote operations on a deepwater exploration well with Eni offshore Indonesia. The operation marks a series of industry and regional firsts that advance closed loop drilling automation and demonstrate performance at scale in complex offshore environments. Global integration of full rig automation with Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) marked the first deployment of this capability...
Back to Newsroom