Foundation Medicine Drives Awareness on the Importance of Quality and Accuracy in Cancer Biomarker Testing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, announced today the launch of a new initiative aimed at driving awareness about the importance of high-quality biomarker testing in cancer care. Quality First educates on the role biomarker testing plays in supporting treatment decision-making and how the accuracy and clarity of these tests can impact patients’ being matched to an effective treatment option.

“At Foundation Medicine, we are transforming the future of cancer care through high-quality biomarker tests and services,” said Foundation Medicine Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Jennifer Romans. “Cancer is complex, and it requires a personalized, data-driven approach to enable confident care decisions. Not all biomarker tests are created equal and precision cancer care can only be as good as the quality and accuracy of the tests used to inform treatment.”

Quality First spotlights stories from patient advocates about the role high-quality biomarker tests have played in their treatment planning, as well as educational videos, a glossary of important biomarker testing terms, among other assets.

“Patients care about test quality, because we know that accuracy is the key to unlocking the right treatment options,” says Karen Peterson, breast cancer patient advocate. “A Foundation Medicine biomarker test detected my tumor mutational burden-high status making me eligible for a clinical trial.”

“As a patient navigating cancer, everything can seem unclear and overwhelming. We need to have accurate information presented in a way that is understandable to make informed decisions,” says Greg Wehn, non-small cell lung cancer patient advocate. “High-quality biomarker tests like Foundation Medicine’s generate reports that distill complex results in a clear way, which helps inform how your healthcare team builds your individualized treatment plan.”

For more information, visit FoundationMedicine.com/QualityFirst.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

Foundation Medicine® is a registered trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.