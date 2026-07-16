Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), today announces the commencement of live operations of its robotic-based troop supply technology with the 3rd Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in the Kyiv area – marking the first ever use of autonomous meal supply systems within an active conflict environment.

Ahead of deployment, Circus received regulatory certification from the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. This certification confirms compliance with all applicable health, quality, and safety standards required to import the company's technology into Ukraine, and clears the path for operational use at scale.

Soldiers are supplied using Circus's full technology stack, comprising the hardware system, AI-controlled software, and proprietary ingredient infrastructure that underpins autonomous meal production in military environments.

The deployment marks Circus's entry into the Ukrainian market and the operational commencement of the partnership with the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, first announced in December 2025 under a framework agreement covering up to 25 autonomous robotic systems.

“This technology is improving the entire food supply chain in the armed forces. It doesn’t replace our catering forces; it complements them, closing the gaps where we couldn’t reach soldiers with nutritious food quickly enough. For situations like ours, it’s the best solution possible.” – Major of the 3rd Army Corps Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces commented on the launch.

The Ukraine launch follows the recent CA-1 robotic launch with the German Armed Forces and the successful award of a public procurement tender for autonomous meal supply with the Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO's Eastern Flank.

ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.