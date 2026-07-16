eClinicalWorks and healow Genie Help Hope Family Care Center Cut After-Hours Call Burden by 90% While Driving Significant Cost Savings

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHRs, today announced that Hope Family Care Center, an FQHC look-alike practice serving a highly underserved community in Kansas City, Missouri, is utilizing healow GenieTM, an AI-powered contact center solution, to manage 90% of after-hours calls, helping reduce administrative burden by 60%. The health center reports remarkable cost savings, improved staff retention, and enhanced quality measures.

"In a matter of months, healow Genie transformed our performance—managing about 90% of after-hours calls, improving staff retention from 21% to 100%, boosting patient satisfaction, and helping us meet seven key quality measures." Share

Since deploying healow Genie in early 2026, Hope Family Care Center has witnessed immediate and meaningful results, including:

90% reduction in after-hours call burden

in after-hours call burden 60% reduction in administrative burden

in administrative burden Staff retention increased from 21% to 100%

Seven key quality measures achieved within 6 months

within 6 months Reduced external vendors – from 30+ vendors to one unified platform

“We were recently recognized as one of the top medical clinics in our area, despite operating in a care desert where patients face significant barriers to healthcare,” said Ericka Saielli, CEO of Hope Family Care Center. “With limited resources and more than 30 vendors, we needed a unified, sustainable solution. eClinicalWorks streamlined our operations and helped us take control of the future of our practice.”

Saielli continued, “In a matter of months, healow Genie transformed our performance—managing about 90% of after-hours calls, improving staff retention from 21% to 100%, boosting patient satisfaction, and helping us meet seven key quality measures. I was blown away. Our Medical Director was able to enjoy his vacation for the first time in years because healow Genie was handling after-hours calls. It delivered exactly what we needed: better outcomes, stronger operations, and a meaningful return on investment. Most importantly, patients are now leaving positive reviews.”

Prior to implementing healow Genie, the practice relied on a traditional call center, which answered and routed calls to the office, creating additional work for staff and delaying patient responses. With a small care team supporting a patient population of more than 3,000 individuals, the organization needed a more sustainable, patient-centered approach.

Unlike traditional call centers, healow Genie resolves patient inquiries in real time, eliminating back-office workload. Patients can now schedule appointments, request refills, and get answers in real time—without waiting on hold or navigating transportation barriers to access care.

“Organizations like Hope Family Care Center demonstrate how AI technology can be a force multiplier in communities with the greatest need,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “The AI contact center helps practices do more with less—automating routine tasks, improving access, and supporting better quality outcomes.”

As Hope Family Care Center continues to expand access to care, its success highlights how AI-driven solutions can help community health organizations scale operations, improve outcomes, and better serve vulnerable populations.

To learn more about Hope Family Care Center’s story, watch this video.

About Hope Family Care Center

Hope Family Care Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike in Kansas City, Missouri, delivering accessible, high-quality care to underserved populations. The center offers comprehensive, low-cost medical, preventive, and social support services for patients of all ages. Committed to whole-person wellness, Hope empowers individuals and families to improve their health and thrive. For more information, visit www.hfcckc.org.

About healow Genie

healow Genie is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It works as an independent App or integrated with an EHR. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit www.genie.healow.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.