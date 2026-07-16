Plaud Teams Up With Best Buy to Expand U.S. Retail Presence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plaud, the company building the real-world AI interface for professionals, today announced its first major U.S. retail expansion through a strategic partnership with Best Buy. Plaud’s award-winning AI note-takers are now available in select Best Buy stores nationwide, giving more customers the opportunity to experience Plaud’s wearable AI products in person.

This expansion marks a new phase for Plaud as it expands beyond a primarily online shopping experience into physical retail, bringing its AI work companions to the largest and most trusted electronics retailer in the country. All current product lines are available in stores, on BestBuy.com, and on the Best Buy app.

“Plaud was designed for the real world, so it makes sense for people to discover and experience it in the real world,” said Nathan Xu, CEO and Co-Founder of Plaud. “By teaming up with Best Buy, we’re making wearable AI more accessible across the U.S. and giving people a hands-on way to see how Plaud can help them stay present while capturing the details that matter.”

Plaud’s in-store presence features an immersive four-foot display designed to introduce Best Buy shoppers to the future of AI-powered productivity. The display gives customers a hands-on way to explore Plaud’s devices, understand key features, and see how the products help people organize conversations, meetings, ideas, and follow-ups without interrupting the moment.

Plaud’s expansion at Best Buy comes on the heels of significant company momentum. The company recently hit $100 million in software annual recurring revenue, expanded its AI productivity suite with the launch of its MCP connector and Team suite, introduced Plaud NotePin S at CES 2026, and earned a Red Dot Design Award for Plaud Note Pro.

Unlike other AI note-takers, Plaud is designed for the conversations that happen across real life and work — from in-person meetings to calls, lectures, and everyday moments of insight. Plaud’s product line combines sleek, purpose-built hardware with AI software that transforms spoken information into structured context users can search, summarize, and act on.

The Best Buy rollout began in late June, with displays live in select stores nationwide later this summer. Plaud will continue updating the in-store experience throughout the year with refreshed product content and seasonal display updates.

With this partnership, Plaud expands from an e-commerce-led brand into a national retail presence, giving customers a way to hold, try, and experience how AI work companions can fit into their daily lives.

To find more information on store locations that carry Plaud, visit BestBuy store locator.

About Plaud

Plaud is building the real-world AI interface for professionals to amplify intelligence, elevate productivity and performance, loved by over 2 million users worldwide since 2023. With a mission to amplify human intelligence, Plaud captures, structures, and compounds the intelligence generated in conversations — so humans can think better, decide faster, and execute with clarity.

Plaud Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated, San Francisco-based company. With ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and EN 18031 compliance, Plaud is committed to the highest standards of data security and privacy protection.

To learn more about Plaud, please visit plaud.ai and follow along on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.