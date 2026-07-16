Carna Health Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Advance the Prevention of Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome

ASTANA, Kazakhstan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carna Health, an AI-enabled digital health company focused on chronic disease prevention, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to support earlier detection and prevention of cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease as part of Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing preventive healthcare. Under the agreement, Carna Health and the Ministry will evaluate pilot initiatives using digital health technologies, evidence-based clinical pathways, and population health management to strengthen preventive care across Kazakhstan.

“We are honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” said Dr. Salvatore Viscomi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carna Health. “Kazakhstan has demonstrated a strong commitment to healthcare innovation, and we look forward to exploring how AI-enabled early detection and intervention can improve health outcomes while helping build a more sustainable healthcare system.”

"Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening preventive healthcare through innovation and international collaboration,” said Dr. Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan. “The Memorandum of Understanding signed with Carna Health reflects our shared vision of improving early detection, supporting better patient outcomes, and building a healthier future for our citizens."

The agreement marks another milestone in Carna Health’s global expansion as the company collaborates with governments, healthcare systems, clinicians, and strategic partners worldwide to address one of the fastest-growing healthcare challenges. CKM disease, including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and dyslipidemia, is driving rising healthcare costs, increasing demand for care, and reducing workforce productivity in countries around the world, including Kazakhstan.

"Meaningful innovation happens when visionary healthcare leaders and innovative companies come together for a shared purpose. Kazakhstan has demonstrated a strong commitment to preventive healthcare, making it an ideal partner for Carna Health as it expands globally. Together, we have an opportunity to save lives, improve health outcomes, and build more sustainable healthcare systems that can serve as a model for future international partnerships," said Marcia Favale, Advisory Board Member, Carna Health.

By identifying individuals at risk earlier, Carna helps healthcare providers intervene before serious complications develop, supporting improved patient outcomes, longer and healthier lives, and reduced human and financial burdens associated with chronic disease.

About Carna Health

Carna Health is a global AI-enabled digital health company addressing the silent, costly progression of Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) disease through population-scale screening and monitoring, predictive analytics, and care enablement. The intelligent platform aggregates point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics and clinical data into a secure Patient 360, applying machine learning to identify undiagnosed risk, predict disease progression, and deliver actionable guidance to providers and patients, particularly in environments with limited specialist access. Recognized on Fortune America’s Most Innovative Companies 2026 list and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list, Carna Health is focused on advancing CKM care innovation and expanding access to earlier detection and prevention. For more information, visit www.carna.health.