Qumulo Announces NeuralSearch and ISV Partnership with Databricks

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, today announced a partnership with Databricks, integrating Qumulo NeuralSearch with Databricks OpenSharing, the first open protocol to cover agent skills, AI models, and unstructured data. Customers can discover, query, and collaborate on tabular data across core, cloud, and edge environments, without replicating the data or adding operational complexity. The result: a single, geo-distributed view of enterprise data via Unity Catalog that spans locations, regions, and cloud providers.

"By combining Qumulo NeuralSearch with [Databricks] OpenSharing, we're enabling customers to securely discover, query, and collaborate on data across data centers, edge locations, and public clouds, in real time, without moving the data itself." Share

NeuralSearch is Qumulo's storage-native search platform. It turns unstructured data into searchable intelligence using SQL, natural language, and semantic search with no crawlers or third-party indexing required. NeuralSearch is built into Qumulo's Data Platform, including Cloud Data Fabric. With OpenSharing and Qumulo, users can discover and access datasets across on-premises, remote locations, and cloud regions and providers without replicating data.

For Chief Data Officers and VPs of Data Analytics, governing massive unstructured data sets while accelerating time-to-value for AI is a critical challenge. This integration empowers organizations to fuel Generative AI, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications, and advanced analytics. By securely connecting Databricks compute directly to Qumulo’s edge-to-core storage framework, data teams can drastically reduce the latency traditionally associated with geo-distributed workloads, accelerating time-to-insights without the burden of constant data replication.

"Organizations can no longer afford the cost, complexity, and delays of copying massive datasets across environments just to support AI and analytics," said Brandon Whitelaw, SVP and Head of Product at Qumulo. "By combining Qumulo NeuralSearch with OpenSharing, we're enabling customers to securely discover, query, and collaborate on data across data centers, edge locations, and public clouds, in real time, without moving the data itself. Together, we're helping organizations accelerate AI initiatives, simplify governance, and unlock faster insights from distributed data, all while maintaining a single source of truth."

As enterprises scale agentic AI, AI applications, and advanced analytics, open access to governed data across distributed environments is becoming increasingly critical. By combining Qumulo’s distributed data capabilities with the Databricks Data + AI Platform, customers can build and scale AI workloads on trusted, accessible data without creating additional silos.

Marked by successful market and technical validation of the Qumulo Data Platform, the Databricks partnership allows Qumulo to support a massive market by offering an open architecture that avoids vendor lock-in for customers in verticals such as financial services, life sciences, and manufacturing. The collaboration enables seamless data flows between storage and advanced AI analytics tools across all major cloud providers. The key strategic advantages for joint customers include:

Open access to data across the enterprise : Qumulo leverages distinct technical advantages over rivals, notably its robust multi-format support. It seamlessly handles open table formats like Apache Iceberg™ and Delta Lake, alongside their underlying file formats like Parquet, simultaneously. It also serves as a unified file and object platform, being the first to seamlessly project data across multi-region and multi-cloud environments.

: Qumulo leverages distinct technical advantages over rivals, notably its robust multi-format support. It seamlessly handles open table formats like Apache Iceberg™ and Delta Lake, alongside their underlying file formats like Parquet, simultaneously. It also serves as a unified file and object platform, being the first to seamlessly project data across multi-region and multi-cloud environments. Unified Governance for AI: By integrating with OpenSharing, Qumulo brings globally distributed data under Databricks Unity Catalog, ensuring centralized governance, security, and compliance across the entire data lifecycle.

By integrating with OpenSharing, Qumulo brings globally distributed data under Databricks Unity Catalog, ensuring centralized governance, security, and compliance across the entire data lifecycle. Workflow Acceleration: By allowing data to flow smoothly from Qumulo through Databricks for transformation, the partnership accelerates the “time-to-data-product” and reduces data cleansing overhead.

"Customers consistently tell us they want the freedom to leverage their enterprise data across a broad ecosystem without being constrained by proprietary architectures," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "Our partnership with Qumulo reflects the commitment from Databricks to open platforms by enabling a non-proprietary, single source of truth for enterprise data, giving customers the architectural flexibility to seamlessly use their data across tools and environments."

About Qumulo

Qumulo is the only seven-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File and Object Storage and the foremost provider of cloud data platforms. With exabytes under management and more than 1,000 production customers, Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises to manage, store, curate, and protect their data, unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation across diverse industries. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.