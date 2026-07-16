Beryllium Selected to Support DIU Certificate Shepherd Initiative for CMMC Level 2 Readiness

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beryllium, the cybersecurity and compliance company behind Cuick Trac, has been selected to support the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Certificate Shepherd initiative focused on accelerating Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 readiness for DIU portfolio companies.

Only two companies were selected for the program. Beryllium, through its Cuick Trac platform, was selected to provide the program's sole Microsoft-based solution.

The initiative, facilitated through the One Nation Innovation (ONI) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) framework, is designed to help innovative commercial companies navigate complex cybersecurity certification requirements that often delay transition into the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

Through the initiative, Beryllium will support participating DIU portfolio companies by providing access to the Cuick Trac Managed Enclave (CTME), a fully managed enclave environment designed to help organizations protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and advisory services that accelerate participants' CMMC Level 2 readiness timelines.

DIU is seeking approaches that reduce the time, cost, and operational burden associated with achieving CMMC compliance, particularly through managed enclave environments, inherited security controls, and pre-authorized compliance boundaries.

“Many innovative companies entering the defense ecosystem are not cybersecurity experts, but they’re still expected to navigate highly complex compliance requirements,” said Andy Woods, CEO of Beryllium. “This initiative is about helping reduce those barriers by providing a structured, managed environment that simplifies the operational side of CMMC readiness. We’re honored to be one of only two companies selected, and proud that Beryllium’s Cuick Trac product is the Microsoft-based solution for this program.”

The Cuick Trac Managed Enclave (CTME) is a FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent enclave environment operating within Azure Government and Microsoft GCC High. The platform enables organizations to inherit a significant portion of required CMMC Level 2 controls and assessment objectives while leveraging pre-configured security tooling, continuous monitoring, audit logging, and compliance support capabilities.

Beryllium’s model is designed to help organizations:

Reduce time-to-readiness for CMMC Level 2 with a managed enclave, managed endpoint, and advisory services

Minimize infrastructure complexity and deployment burden

Prevent CUI from leaking to unmanaged devices through display-only VDI architecture

Access pre-built compliance artifacts and structured audit support

Operate within a continuously monitored managed enclave boundary

Under the initiative, Beryllium will support onboarding activities, advisory services, and secure enclave enablement for participating DIU portfolio companies.

The DIU Certificate Shepherd initiative reflects broader efforts across the defense ecosystem to reduce compliance friction for commercial innovators seeking to support Department of Defense missions while meeting evolving cybersecurity requirements across the defense supply chain.

About Beryllium

Beryllium is a cybersecurity and compliance company focused on helping organizations across the Defense Industrial Base protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and meet evolving government cybersecurity requirements. Its flagship platform, Cuick Trac, delivers a managed enclave environment designed to help organizations accelerate CMMC Level 2 readiness through inherited controls, continuous monitoring, and structured compliance support.

For more information, visit berylliuminfosec.com or cuicktrac.com.