Fresha Launches Native Accounting Integrations with Xero and QuickBooks, Setting a New Standard for Financial Infrastructure in Beauty and Wellness

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresha, the world’s leading AI-powered booking and payments platform for beauty and wellness, has launched native integrations with Xero and QuickBooks, bringing fully automated, end-to-end accounting directly into the operational core of selfcare businesses. Delivering the most advanced accounting integration available in the beauty and wellness industry, businesses can now configure and map financial data exactly as they need, seamlessly syncing transactions, revenue, taxes, expenses, and other key accounting data directly with Xero and QuickBooks. Designed to support businesses of every size, the integrations are particularly valuable for multi-location and enterprise operators requiring consistent, scalable financial management across multiple sites. With this launch, Fresha takes another major step forward in its evolution as the industry’s leading financial and payments platform, unifying bookings, payments, and accounting within a single, seamless ecosystem.

“Accounting has always been one of the more time-consuming parts of running a beauty and wellness business, especially as you grow. With these integrations, we’re taking that pressure off," says Dane Carmody, Head of Product at Fresha. Share

Fresha now facilitates over 35 million appointments per month, representing more than $1.4 billion in GMV, giving it one of the largest real-time datasets in the global beauty and wellness industry. This depth of insight allows Fresha to understand the financial realities of the industry at a granular level, identifying where businesses face the most friction and where smarter, more connected tooling can drive meaningful growth. With these integrations, partners can seamlessly manage revenue, expenses, stock, payroll, and tax reporting within a single, connected system, bringing clarity and control to financial operations at scale.

With native integrations to two of the world’s most widely used accounting platforms, Fresha continues to build the most comprehensive and deeply integrated all-in-one system in the beauty and wellness booking industry.

Built directly into the Fresha platform, the integrations automatically sync revenue, expenses, and inventory data in real time, enabling businesses to manage their financial operations without leaving Fresha. From daily reconciliation to long-term planning, every transaction, payout, and cost is captured and structured for accounting from the moment it occurs, creating a seamless, intuitive experience that allows business owners to focus on their craft.

This shifts accounting from a reactive, manual process into a fully automated, real-time system.

Businesses can seamlessly reconcile bank statements against Fresha’s payments, costs, expenses, and ledger through Fresha Pay, the company’s fully integrated payments platform, which processes transactions end-to-end across 48 countries. Every transaction is automatically captured and synchronized with Xero or QuickBooks, including revenue, payment fees, taxes, refunds, tips, commissions, retail sales, gift cards, memberships, packages, inventory movements, and business expenses. By removing manual data entry and ensuring financial records remain accurate and up to date, businesses can close their books faster, generate reliable profit and loss statements with automated tax calculations, and gain a real-time view of their financial performance from a single source of truth.

“Accounting has always been one of the more time-consuming parts of running a beauty and wellness business, especially as you grow. With these integrations, we’re taking that pressure off by connecting financial data directly to bookings and payments, so everything flows automatically in real time. It gives our partners a clear, accurate view of their business without the manual work,” says Dane Carmody, Head of Product at Fresha.

The integration also introduces a more sophisticated, fully connected approach to payroll management within the beauty and wellness space. Salaries, commissions, tips, and working hours are automatically structured into accounting-ready outputs, directly linked to Fresha’s payments infrastructure, ensuring every payout is accurately captured from source. This creates a seamless flow between earnings, payouts, and reporting, removing the need for manual intervention while improving financial accuracy at scale.

As Fresha continues to expand its financial ecosystem, this level of structured, real-time data also underpins products like Fresha Capital, which provides fast, flexible access to funding directly within the platform, with offers pre-approved based on business performance and repayments seamlessly aligned with daily sales. Over $8.9 million in loans has already been issued to partners globally since late 2025.

Thousands of Fresha partners have actively requested accounting integrations, with demand strongest among mid-sized and enterprise businesses operating at scale. For these operators, financial accuracy, compliance, and efficiency are not optional. They are critical infrastructure. By connecting payroll, payments, and access to capital within a single platform, Fresha is enabling businesses not just to manage their finances but to actively fund and accelerate their growth, meeting that demand and raising the standard for how financial tooling should function in the industry.

While many platforms offer integrations with accounting software, these are often limited to surface-level data syncs or rely on third-party connectors. Fresha’s approach is natively embedded within its payments and booking infrastructure, meaning every transaction flows into accounting with full context, including services, staff, tips, taxes, inventory, and expenses such as subscription costs and payment processing fees. The result is a complete and reliable financial picture without additional reconciliation layers.

This continues to move Fresha beyond traditional booking software into a central system for managing both operations and financial performance.

The launch also lays the foundation for a new layer of financial intelligence within Fresha. With structured, real-time data across revenues and costs, businesses can begin to forecast liabilities, anticipate performance trends, and make faster, more informed decisions around growth and profitability.

As the beauty and wellness industry becomes more operationally complex, the need for integrated financial infrastructure continues to grow. By embedding Xero and QuickBooks directly into its platform, Fresha is simplifying how businesses manage their finances while increasing accuracy, control, and visibility across every part of the operation.

For partners, this means less time spent on admin, fewer errors, and greater confidence in their numbers. For the industry, it signals a shift toward fully connected, real-time business management, with Fresha continuing to lead the evolution of financial infrastructure in beauty and wellness.

Fresha’s accounting integrations are now available to partners globally, with additional financial products and capabilities set to follow.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.