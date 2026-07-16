-

Crown Bioscience Joins C-Path's NAMs Developer Coalition to Advance Human-Relevant Models in Drug Development

Global CRO brings patient-derived models, organoid platforms and biomarker expertise to collaborative effort advancing regulatory acceptance of New Approach Methodologies

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience is a global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in oncology drug discovery and development, today announced it has joined Critical Path Institute's (C-Path) New Approach Methodologies Developer Coalition (NAMs-DC), a collaborative initiative dedicated to advancing the validation, qualification and regulatory adoption of innovative human-relevant research methods.

Crown Bioscience Joins C-Path's NAMs Developer Coalition to Advance Human-Relevant Models in Drug Development

Share

Crown Bioscience joins a growing community of technology developers, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory stakeholders and scientific experts working to accelerate the adoption of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) across drug discovery and development.

Through its participation in NAMs-DC, Crown Bioscience will contribute expertise spanning patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, patient-derived tumor organoids, ex vivo patient tissue platforms, translational biomarker analysis and bioinformatics. The company is also expanding its capabilities across organoid-based toxicology, organ-on-chip collaborations and exploratory toxicology approaches designed to improve translational predictability and support drug development decision-making.

"NAMs have significant potential to improve the translational relevance and predictive value of preclinical research," said Ludovic Bourré, Ph.D., Vice President, Research and Innovation at Crown Bioscience. "By joining NAMs-DC, we are contributing our expertise in patient-derived and human-relevant model systems to support the validation and regulatory qualification of these technologies. Advancing adoption will require close collaboration between developers, industry and regulators, and we are proud to contribute to that effort."

"At C-Path, we believe the fastest route to better therapies is through collaboration among technology developers, industry and regulators," said Nicholas King, M.S., Executive Director of the NAMs-DC. "Crown Bioscience's participation strengthens our efforts to advance new approach methods in drug development and broader adoption of human-relevant methodologies.”

The NAMs-DC was established by C-Path to help bridge the gap between NAM development and regulatory implementation. Through collaborative research, regulatory engagement and qualification initiatives, the coalition works to create a more standardized and efficient framework for evaluating and deploying innovative technologies across the drug development lifecycle.

Crown Bioscience's participation reflects its commitment to advancing translational research and supporting the development of more predictive, human-relevant approaches that help bridge the gap between preclinical research and clinical outcomes.

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to accelerating drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to deliver integrated preclinical and translational research solutions, supporting programs from target discovery through clinical development.

Our portfolio includes more than 2,800 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models and approximately 1,000 tumor organoid models across 35 cancer indications, supported by expertise in in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico research.

Combined with advanced laboratory services, multiomics capabilities, and data science, we help generate the insights needed to support confident decision-making throughout the drug development continuum.

Operating from 9 facilities across the US, Europe, and APAC, our laboratories meet the highest industry standards and include CAP-, CLIA-, and ISO 15189-accredited facilities. To learn more, visit www.crownbio.com.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Crown Bioscience
Sarah Martin-Tyrrell
pr@crownbio.com

Industry:

Crown Bioscience

Details
Headquarters: San Diego, California, USA
CEO: John Gu
Employees: 700+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Crown Bioscience
Sarah Martin-Tyrrell
pr@crownbio.com

Social Media Profiles
LinkedIn Crown Bioscience
Twitter Crown Bioscience
More News From Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience and Turbine Partner to Connect AI-Driven Prediction with Organoid Validation in Translational Oncology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced a strategic partnership with Turbine, a leading virtual biology company, to advance translational oncology research by integrating Turbine’s in silico Virtual Assays with its Tumor Organoid Assays based on HUB Organoid Technology. This collaboration establishes a connected workflow that enables researchers to move more efficiently from hypothesis to valida...

AACR 2026: Crown Bioscience Showcases Integrated Platforms Enabling Next-Generation Oncology Modalities, Including ADCs and Radiopharmaceuticals

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced it will present new data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 demonstrating how integrated, patient-derived platforms can accelerate the development of complex oncology modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceuticals. Across 12 poster presentations, the company highlights scalable approaches to improve target selection, optimize p...

Crown Bioscience San Diego Laboratory Achieves CAP Accreditation, Building on CLIA Certification to Expand Clinical-Grade Capabilities

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced that its San Diego laboratory has achieved College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation. This milestone builds on the site’s Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification, obtained in July 2025, further strengthening its ability to deliver clinical-grade biomarker testing to support regulated drug development programs. CAP accredi...
Back to Newsroom