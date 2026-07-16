Silo Communications expands fiber connectivity in rural Illinois with Adtran

WINNEBAGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Silo Communications, a rural broadband provider based in northern Illinois, is using its fiber access portfolio and software applications to expand high-speed connectivity for underserved homes and businesses. As demand for reliable broadband continues to grow across communities, Silo Communications is building on its wireless heritage with a scalable fiber network designed to support higher speeds, stronger service reliability and future expansion. The deployment supports wider state and federal efforts to extend high-speed connectivity to underserved rural areas, strengthening Silo Communications’ ability to connect residents, local enterprises and agricultural businesses that have historically had limited access to high-performance broadband.

Together, we’re building a stronger network focused on dependable connectivity, long-term value and the needs of the people and places we serve. Share

“Silo Communications was built out of a need we saw every day in our own rural communities. Farms, homes and businesses needed better internet, and we knew there had to be a practical way to deliver it,” said Luke Grocholl, founder and president of Silo Communications. “What started as a local effort to connect nearby customers has grown into a wider network serving locations across northern Illinois. Adtran has been a close and responsive partner throughout that growth, giving us the technology, guidance and flexibility to expand our services with confidence. Together, we’re building a stronger network focused on dependable connectivity, long-term value and the needs of the people and places we serve.”

Silo Communications is deploying Adtran’s SDX fiber access platform to support high-performance connectivity from access infrastructure into homes and businesses. The network is managed through Adtran’s Mosaic software suite, providing automation that helps streamline operations as the fiber footprint grows. Silo Communications is also using Adtran’s service delivery gateways powered by Intellifi® to deliver a more consistent and reliable in-home experience, with support for multigigabit Wi‑Fi delivery, alongside remote visibility that improves customer support. Together, these technologies provide a scalable foundation that enhances subscriber experiences and enables more agile network expansion across rural areas.

“Silo Communications is a great example of the new generation of locally focused providers transforming broadband access in rural America,” commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America sales at Adtran. “Their team is entrepreneurial, ambitious and deeply connected to the people they serve, with a clear focus on solving real connectivity challenges. By combining scalable fiber access technology with intelligent software, we’re helping Silo Communications expand efficiently, improve operational insight and deliver reliable broadband where it matters most. This project reflects the momentum we’re seeing across rural markets as dynamic providers build networks that support digital inclusion, economic opportunity and long-term community resilience.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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