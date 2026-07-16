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FIS and Anthropic Extend Partnership on Trusted AI for Financial Services

Key Facts:

  • FIS has joined Project Glasswing, Anthropic’s initiative that uses frontier AI to identify and address security vulnerabilities in critical software infrastructure.
  • FIS is actively testing Mythos 5, Anthropic’s most advanced AI model, using it to scan and evaluate its own systems through Project Glasswing.
  • The initiative is separate from FIS’ commercial AI partnership with Anthropic and reflects the company’s continued investment in proactive security at scale.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global financial technology leader, is using Mythos 5 through Project Glasswing, Anthropic’s controlled-access initiative that applies frontier AI to help strengthen the security of software supporting critical infrastructure, to secure its own systems.

FIS operates systems that clear payments, move money and run core banking for thousands of institutions worldwide. Protecting that code is critical to the stability of global financial infrastructure. At that scale, FIS applies the same standard to its own infrastructure security that it expects from the technology it delivers to clients.

Through Project Glasswing, FIS is putting Mythos 5, Anthropic’s most advanced frontier model, to work as an additional layer within its security program. Project Glasswing brings together organizations that build or maintain foundational software. Participants use Anthropic’s most advanced AI models for defensive security work. This reinforces FIS’ commitment to proactive security and being a supportive partner to the broader security community and financial services sector.

Project Glasswing brings together organizations that build or maintain foundational software. Participants use Anthropic’s most advanced AI models for defensive security work.

In addition to FIS’ participation in Project Glasswing, its overall security posture is shaped by active engagement with FS-ISAC and the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council, ongoing regulatory collaboration and industry intelligence-sharing. The initiative is separate from FIS’ commercial deployment of Anthropic AI agents but reflects the same disciplined approach to applying advanced AI in financial systems where security, reliability and trust are essential.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contacts

For More Information

Melanie Hesketh
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

Industry:

Fidelity National Information Services

NYSE:FIS
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For More Information

Melanie Hesketh
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

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