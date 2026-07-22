DG Matrix and Skeleton Technologies Join Forces to Deliver Resilient, Fast-Response Power for 800 VDC AI Data Centers

MORRISVILLE, N.C. & TALLINN, Estonia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DG Matrix, the global leader in solid-state transformer solutions, and Skeleton Technologies, a globally leading AI infrastructure power systems provider, today announced a strategic technical and commercial collaboration to support the data center industry’s transition to 800 VDC power infrastructure.

The two companies are integrating Skeleton’s high-power, fast-response energy storage systems across DG Matrix’s galvanically isolated Interport™ multi-port solid-state transformer (SST) platform. The collaboration spans the Interport CM medium-voltage SST skid, which converts 12–34.5 kV AC directly to high-voltage DC; the Interport CL sidecar solution, which mitigates GPU pulse loads directly in the white space; and Interport Flex, an outdoor, grey-space product that can be skid-mounted and paralleled into the Interport 360 end-to-end solution. Together, the technologies address one of the defining challenges in modern AI data centers: the extreme, repetitive pulse loads generated by GPU clusters that exceed the dynamic response capabilities of the power grid as well as conventional Uninterruptible Power Supply and battery systems.

Skeleton’s power systems are engineered to respond in microseconds to minutes, absorbing peak loads before they propagate to upstream infrastructure, while DG Matrix’s Interport routes power in real time across AC and DC sources, loads, and storage at multiple voltage levels. As GPU cluster densities grow and power demands become increasingly dynamic, static power architectures can no longer keep pace. DG Matrix’s Interport platform already addresses this through software-defined, multi-port power routing and single-stage conversion. Pairing Interport with Skeleton’s fast-response storage closes the remaining gap, enabling the joint platform to absorb load transients, support fault ride-through, and deliver backup power with the speed and cycle life that AI workloads demand.

“The shift to 800 VDC power architecture represents one of the most important evolutions in the data center industry. As power demands for AI workloads become even greater, fast-acting energy storage is essential to ensuring that GPU bursts don’t destabilize electric grids. Working with DG Matrix gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how our high-power energy storage technologies complement solid-state transformer architectures and support more resilient, efficient data center infrastructure,” said Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies.

Recent research from SemiAnalysis projects that approximately 39 gigawatts of incremental AI data center capacity will be served by 800 VDC architecture by 2030, with a solid-state transformer total addressable market of approximately $13 billion. DG Matrix’s Interport platform natively supports 800 VDC today, and Skeleton’s GrapheneCBU800 and GrapheneBBU800 systems are built for the same voltage class, positioning both companies at the center of that transition.

“DG Matrix is building the power fabric for the intelligence age. By integrating Skeleton Technologies’ fast-response energy storage with our Interport solid-state transformer platform, we can advance a more complete architecture for AI data centers: one designed for dynamic pulse loads, resilient power, and faster deployment,” said Haroon Inam, CEO and co-founder of DG Matrix.

About DG Matrix

DG Matrix, the global leader in solid-state transformer solutions, is unlocking power as the binding constraint on AI. It is removing this critical bottleneck of stranded power by building the intelligent power fabric of the AI data center. Built on the world’s first commercially available, programmable multi-port solid-state transformer, the company’s AI-enabled Interport™ platform converts, routes and controls every electron, between the grid, on-site generation, storage and compute loads through a single, software-defined stage. DG Matrix delivers an integrated and simpler solution for faster deployment, lower energy costs, native 800 VDC readiness and protection from GPU pulse loads. Because speed to power is speed to inference, DG Matrix helps hyperscale, neocloud and colocation operators bring AI capacity online in months instead of years — at scale, anywhere in the world. Learn more at https://www.dgmatrix.com/.

About Skeleton Technologies

Skeleton Technologies is a leading provider of full-stack power systems that enable more efficient and scalable AI infrastructure. From rack-level power stabilization to grid-scale integration, Skeleton helps hyperscalers, grid operators, and OEMs to optimize efficiency, power quality, and infrastructure utilization. Skeleton’s intelligent power systems are built on proprietary high-power energy storage technology, which has been deployed globally across grid infrastructure, data centers, mobility, aerospace, and defense applications over the past ten years. To learn more, visit https://www.skeletontech.com/.