Catholic Health and GE HealthCare partner to expand patient access across Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catholic Health, an integrated health system located on Long Island, NY, and GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced today a 10-year strategic partnership, known as a Care Alliance, valued at approximately $500 million, to help expand access to advanced imaging, precision diagnostics and AI-enabled technology across Catholic Health in support of innovative, compassionate and patient-centered care. This will be one of the largest Care Alliances between GE HealthCare and a leading healthcare system in the United States to date; spanning equipment, service, digital solutions, cloud solutions and AI-enabled technologies.

The Care Alliance centers on system-wide technology and equipment modernization across key Catholic Health service lines, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, and women’s health. Through this modernization, Catholic Health aims to:

Expand Catholic Health’s renowned cardiology practice by extending advanced cardiac imaging to multiple outpatient and ambulatory sites, helping improve access to high-quality cardiac services closer to home.

Reduce delays in the oncology care journey by adding MR, CT, and PET technologies equipped with on-device AI solutions, with the goal of decreasing the time from diagnostic imaging to treatment.

Expand nuclear medicine capabilities at Catholic Health’s St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center® and Good Samaritan University Hospital flagship locations to enhance diagnostic confidence in oncology.

Add hundreds of ultrasound systems to help increase department efficiency and support clinician confidence at the point of care, including at the bedside.

Enhance women's health with expanded capabilities in OB/GYN and maternal fetal medicine.

A unique aspect of the Care Alliance is an embedded cardiovascular scientist that can work directly with Catholic Health clinicians to help highlight physician perspectives, clinical insights and patient care needs, potentially informing future equipment and technology considerations.

“This Care Alliance represents an important investment in the future of health care on Long Island and reflects Catholic Health’s commitment to innovating in ways that improve how care is delivered,” said Gary Havican, Interim President and CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Catholic Health. “By combining Catholic Health’s clinical expertise and commitment to compassionate, high-quality care with GE HealthCare’s advanced technology, AI-driven tools, and digital capabilities, we are enhancing our ability to deliver precision care, expand access to specialized services closer to home, and create a more seamless experience for patients and clinicians. The partnership also gives our physicians and care teams a meaningful voice in shaping the future of care so innovation is guided by real clinical and patient needs.”

As part of the 10-year Care Alliance, approximately 50% of equipment additions will arrive at Catholic Health clinical sites during the first three years of the agreement. The agreement is also expected to generate capital savings compared with traditional equipment purchasing approaches thanks to unitary payments and accelerators, which can allow Catholic Health to reinvest resources in technology modernization, expanded patient access and clinical program growth.

For patients, the partnership is designed to have a tangible impact on their clinical experience. AI-enabled tools, standardized equipment and more consistent workflows can help Catholic Health to increase capacity, reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment, improve appointment availability, and bring specialized services — including cardiology, neurology, women’s health and cancer care — closer to home.

Patients may begin to see benefits during the first year of the agreement with equipment additions expected to arrive within months, including contrast-enhanced mammography to improve access to breast imaging and biopsy services; expanded diagnostic imaging capabilities across multiple modalities; and upgraded maternal-infant care monitoring technologies at Good Samaritan University Hospital.

Clinicians will also benefit from enhanced operational support and ongoing collaboration with GE HealthCare experts to help optimize workflows, strengthen clinical decision-making and support innovation.

Beyond equipment additions and service line expansion, the Care Alliance includes comprehensive imaging, biomedical maintenance, and service support. A 10-year, multivendor service agreement will cover delivery and maintenance of equipment across 40+ sites, including lifecycle and fleet management, as well as comprehensive education and training. The agreement is designed to support Catholic Health as it maximizes uptime, boosts asset utilization, lowers lifecycle costs, increases operational efficiency, and enhances patient care. This service component helps distinguish the Care Alliance from a traditional equipment agreement, positioning GE HealthCare as a long-term partner in supporting equipment performance and reliability across the system.

The Care Alliance will also emphasize AI, cloud, and software solutions designed to deliver actionable insights and drive operational efficiency. Digital solutions included in the Care Alliance aim to reduce manual tasks, ease cognitive load for clinicians, improve clarity for patients, and create a more seamless clinical environment. One example is Imaging 360, a cloud-based radiology operations platform that unifies radiology workflows, centralizes performance insights, and enables remote scanning support. By providing a system-wide view of imaging operations, it can help multi-site health systems improve efficiency, patient access, and care consistency.

“This Care Alliance with Catholic Health is grounded in deep collaboration to expand access and advance high-quality care across Long Island,” said Rachel Gilbreath, region president, East, U.S. and Canada at GE HealthCare. “Over the next decade, we will work side-by-side to implement innovative technology and processes across the enterprise, integrate AI, cloud, and software solutions, and support clinical excellence, including cardiology, to position Catholic Health to improve outcomes and operational performance. Together, we are aligning people, process, and technology to deliver measurable impact for patients and clinicians.”

Over the course of the Care Alliance, Catholic Health will add expanded capabilities and service lines at St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center®, St. Charles Hospital, Good Samaritan University Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, and Mercy Hospital, as well as 36 other sites. Equipment will span modalities including CT, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, MR, mammography, X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, women’s health, anesthesia, diagnostic cardiology, and maternal infant care.

Catholic Health and GE HealthCare relationship

Outside of this agreement, Catholic Health and GE HealthCare have a history of working together on precision care capabilities, including Catholic Health’s early adoption of GE HealthCare’s proprietary PET agent Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18), which supports greater diagnostic confidence and more personalized care planning. In April 2025, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center® was the first U.S. site to perform an exercise stress PET myocardial perfusion imaging study using GE HealthCare’s Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18).

For more information about GE HealthCare’s Care Alliances, visit: https://info.gehealthcare.com/carealliance

About Catholic Health

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region’s finest health and human services agencies. The health system has over 17,000 employees, six acute care hospitals, three nursing homes, a home health service, hospice and a network of physician practices. Under the sponsorship of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, Catholic Health serves hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders each year, providing care that extends from the beginning of life to helping people live their final years in comfort, grace and dignity. For more information, visit: https://www.catholichealthli.org.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or visit our website for our latest news and perspectives.

Important Safety Information and Usage of Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18) injection

FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION) ™ (flurpiridaz F 18) injection, for intravenous use important safety information

Indications and Usage

FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION is a radioactive diagnostic drug indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) under rest or stress (pharmacologic or exercise) in adult patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease (CAD) to evaluate for myocardial ischemia and infarction.

Contraindications

None

Warnings and Precautions

· Risk associated with exercise or pharmacologic stress: Patients evaluated with exercise or pharmacologic stress may experience serious adverse reactions such as myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, hypotension, bronchoconstriction, stroke, and seizure. Perform stress testing in the setting where cardiac resuscitation equipment and trained staff are readily available. When pharmacologic stress is selected as an alternative to exercise, perform the procedure in accordance with the pharmacologic stress agent’s prescribing information.

· Radiation risks: FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe handling to minimize radiation exposure to patients and health care providers. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void.

Adverse Reactions

· Most common adverse reactions occurring during FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION PET MPI under rest and stress (pharmacologic or exercise) (incidence ≥ 2%) are dyspnea, headache, angina pectoris, chest pain, fatigue, ST segment changes, flushing, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, and arrhythmia.

Use in Specific Populations

· Pregnancy

There are no data on use of flurpiridaz F 18 in pregnant women to evaluate for a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. If considering FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION administration to a pregnant woman, inform the patient

about the potential for adverse pregnancy outcomes based on the radiation dose from flurpiridaz F 18 and the gestational timing of exposure.

FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION contains ethanol (a maximum daily dose of 337 mg anhydrous ethanol). If considering FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION administration to a pregnant woman, inform the patient about the potential for adverse pregnancy outcomes associated with ethanol exposure during pregnancy.

· Lactation

Temporarily discontinue breastfeeding. A lactating woman should pump and discard breastmilk for at least 8 hours after FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION administration.

· Pediatric Use

Safety and effectiveness of FLYRCADO™ (FLURPIRIDAZ F 18) INJECTION in pediatric patients have not been established.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact GE HealthCare at 800-654-0118 (option 2 then option 1) or by email at GPV.drugsafety@gehealthcare.com or FDA at 800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch

For full prescribing information, click here. For important safety information, please click here.