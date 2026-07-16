Voyager Secures Geisinger Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) has secured Geisinger, one of the largest integrated health systems in the United States, as a Voyager Institute for Space, Technology and Advancement (VISTA) partner. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) marks a significant expansion of VISTA’s reach into the life sciences and biopharma sector, establishing a framework for joint research programs that translate the unique conditions of microgravity into breakthrough pathways for human health.

“Signing a health system of Geisinger’s caliber is a defining moment for VISTA,” said John Baum, chief strategy and marketing officer, Voyager. “Microgravity enables research that simply isn’t possible on Earth, and that opens real doors for cancer treatment, therapies for diseases and next-gen treatments at a scale the biopharma and life sciences world is paying close attention to. Geisinger has the clinical depth and scientific rigor to carry that research all the way to patient care, and their decision to collaborate with VISTA is a signal to the entire industry.”

Under the MOU, Voyager and Geisinger will pursue shared programs and seek external funding to support further technological development. Voyager and Geisinger will jointly pursue up to $1 million in external funding for research opportunities that leverage microgravity to advance clinical and biomedical initiatives. The agreement provides reserved research resources, tenant access, payload development support through Starlab and other commercial space infrastructure, and collaboration within the VISTA ecosystem. Focus areas span translational pathways for space-based drug development, remote patient monitoring and telehealth, next-generation cybersecurity health platforms, multi-omics and biological effects of spaceflight, and clinical trial opportunities uniquely enabled by microgravity.

VISTA is the first-of-its-kind U.S. science park dedicated to in-space research, manufacturing and services, anchored at The Ohio State University. Its network has expanded rapidly over the past year with universities and commercial tenants, with momentum building across domestic and international markets. With access to the International Space Station and future commercial space platforms, VISTA tenants can develop next-generation technologies and services across civil, commercial and national security markets. For more information, visit vistaspacepark.com.

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About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what’s next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is among the nation’s leading providers of value-based care, serving 1.2 million people in rural and urban communities across central and northeastern Pennsylvania. Founded in 1915 by philanthropist Abigail Geisinger, the nonprofit system generates $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 130 care sites — including 10 hospital campuses — and Geisinger Health Plan, with 509,000+ enrollees in commercial and government plans. Geisinger College of Health Sciences educates more than 600 medical professionals annually and conducts more than 1,600 clinical research studies. With 28,000 employees, including 1,900 employed physicians and 5,400 registered nurses, Geisinger is among Pennsylvania’s largest employers with an estimated economic impact of $18 billion on the state’s economy. In 2024, Geisinger joined Risant Health, a nonprofit charitable organization created to expand and accelerate value-based care across the country. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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