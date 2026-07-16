CBS Selects AI-Native Calix One To Transform How 8 Rural Cooperatives Win Across Residential, Business, and Multifamily Properties

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Consolidated Business Services, LLC (CBS)—a shared services organization supporting eight rural broadband cooperatives across Oregon—has selected the AI-native Calix One™ platform and Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud to extend and accelerate their differentiated experiences strategy for residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) properties. Leveraging secure agentic capabilities, CBS will make their member cooperatives even more competitive, to dramatically lower costs and scale the impact of marketing, support, and operations teams while growing their individual brands and increasing value for their local communities.

"As AI delivers an unprecedented opportunity for transformation across our industry, the Calix One platform, agentic workflows, and collaborative agents will only accelerate how our members deliver secure, connected experiences.” — Paul Hauer, CEO at CBS Share

Spanning their eight member cooperatives—DirectLink, Stayton Cooperative Telephone Company, Gervais Telephone Company, Scio Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA), Beaver Creek Cooperative Telephone Company, Clear Creek Communications, Pioneer Connect, and St. Paul Cooperative Telephone Association—CBS has a 10-year record of driving strong business outcomes with the Calix platform. DirectLink exceeded SmartBiz™ business subscriber adoption expectations by 64 percent, while SMTA enhanced service quality and performance by launching Calix GigaSpire® appliances to streamline delivery of Wi-Fi 6E experiences.

Paul Hauer, president and chief executive officer at CBS and DirectLink, said: “CBS exists to help our members access opportunities they might not have on their own. Throughout our partnership with Calix, particularly over the past five years, we’ve worked to help rural cooperatives build and share expertise, rapidly adopt, deploy, and manage experiences for subscribers, and lower operational costs. As AI delivers an unprecedented opportunity for transformation across our industry, the Calix One platform, agentic workflows, and collaborative agents will only accelerate how our members deliver secure, connected experiences that outperform larger competitors across residential, business, and emerging MDU markets.”

CBS members can also take advantage of SmartMDU™ to help their members simplify the delivery and management of broadband services across MDU properties. As multifamily opportunities become more common across their communities, SmartMDU will enable cooperatives to quickly extend exceptional connected experiences into new connected environments.

By leveraging Calix One across marketing, support, and operations teams, CBS and their member cooperatives plan to:

Scale subscriber acquisition, retention, and growth with agentic capabilities. Marketing agents will help teams personalize engagement and deliver targeted campaigns using real-time insights. By sharing agentic AI best practices with their members, CBS will better identify growth opportunities, accelerate subscriber acquisition, and compete more effectively while keeping costs low.

Reduce churn through faster, more proactive subscriber support. By correlating network conditions, service performance, and subscriber data, support agents will identify potential disruptions before they become support calls. This will enable their members to proactively communicate with subscribers, accelerate issue resolution, and build trust.

Lower costs and improve employee quality of life with agentic operations. Agentic workflows will help operations teams automate manual tasks, accelerate decision-making, and optimize network performance. Amplifying employee impact via agentic collaboration, CBS will free teams to focus on higher-value work to improve business outcomes and quality of life.

September Danforth, director of marketing at CBS, said: “What excites me most about Calix One and agentic AI is the collective benefit it creates for our members. Marketing agents will help us connect with members in ways that simply weren’t possible before—from hyper-personalized communications to more relevant and timely campaigns that strengthen engagement and loyalty. Combined with the intelligence available across marketing, support, and operations, we have an opportunity to be more responsive, move faster, and deliver the reliable, exceptional experiences our members expect.”

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: “AI is rewriting the rules of competition, and CBS is investing in the right strategies to accelerate everything their members do with secure agentic workflows built on the Calix One platform. Not only will they continue to reduce churn and lower costs, but they will also deliver experiences that win long-term subscriber loyalty. We are proud to partner with CBS and their members as they set the pace for innovation while deepening value for their communities.”

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook, explore the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

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