LTM Partners with Glean to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

MUMBAI, India & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Glean, the enterprise AI platform that connects and understands enterprise knowledge across the applications, systems, and workflows employees use every day to help organizations unlock greater value from their AI investments. Through the partnership, LTM will combine its deep domain and technology expertise and its BlueVerse™ agentic AI ecosystem with Glean’s enterprise context and intelligence layer to help organizations drive productivity, accelerate decision-making, and scale AI adoption across the enterprise.

The partnership will focus on enabling large enterprises to address one of the biggest barriers to AI success: fragmented knowledge spread across multiple business applications, data sources, and workflows. By leveraging Glean’s AI platform and its enterprise knowledge graph, AI-powered search, assistants, agents, and integrations across multiple enterprise data sources, organizations can provide employees with secure, permission-aware access to the trusted enterprise context they need to find information, take action, and make better decisions across their digital ecosystem.

As enterprises advance from AI experimentation to large-scale adoption, LTM and Glean will help customers operationalize AI across key business functions, including IT support, enterprise knowledge management, and enterprise application operations. The collaboration will particularly benefit organizations operating in complex, highly regulated environments such as banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and large global enterprises with diverse technology landscapes. Through this collaboration, Glean’s enterprise knowledge and context layer will work alongside LTM’s BlueVerse agentic AI ecosystem, giving customers a governed path from enterprise search and assistants to autonomous, outcome-driven agents.

“AI will deliver its greatest impact when it can access the full context of an enterprise and seamlessly connect people, knowledge, and workflows,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM. “Our partnership with Glean strengthens LTM’s AI-led transformation portfolio and complements our BlueVerse AI ecosystem by helping organizations unlock intelligence across their enterprise systems while maintaining governance, security, and compliance.”

Glean enables organizations to unify knowledge spread across collaboration platforms, business applications, IT systems, ERP environments, customer platforms, and cloud ecosystems. The platform complements existing AI investments, including Microsoft Copilot and other AI ecosystems, by serving as an open and interoperable context and intelligence layer that connects information across both Microsoft and non-Microsoft environments while preserving the permissions, governance, and security controls enterprises require.

“Large enterprises want AI that can do more than answer questions — they need AI that understands their business, respects their governance requirements, and helps employees take action across the systems they use every day,” said Amar Maletira, President and COO, Glean. “By pairing Glean’s trusted enterprise context layer with LTM’s industry expertise, global delivery capabilities, and BlueVerse™ agentic AI ecosystem, we can help customers move from fragmented knowledge and disconnected tools to measurable outcomes across the business.”

The joint offering is designed to help customers realize measurable business outcomes such as faster incident resolution, improved employee productivity, reduced support costs, accelerated onboarding, enhanced enterprise search, and more efficient application support operations.

About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group Company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI — enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.