Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm Smartbridge

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Smartbridge, a Texas-based digital and AI technology firm, enhancing its capabilities in data and analytics, and digital transformation services.

Founded in 2003, Smartbridge helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation and modernize operations through digital innovation, AI, data and analytics, and application modernization services. The firm works with clients in the oil and gas, medtech, and restaurant industries, combining advisory and technology services to enable enterprise transformation and growth. Leveraging strategic relationships with leading technology providers, Smartbridge helps organizations connect data, improve decision-making, and accelerate business outcomes.

“Organizations today are looking to accelerate their digital and AI transformation and are searching for practical ways to translate innovation into measurable business value,” said Sri Raju, CEO of Smartbridge. “Our team focuses on helping clients modernize and build the capabilities they need to deliver exceptional experience to their customers and create financial growth for their shareholders. Through our collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we broaden and deepen our capabilities, enabling Smartbridge to deliver integrated end-to-end services for our clients, many of whom have global operations.”

“Smartbridge has always been focused on helping clients solve complex operational challenges with practical, scalable solutions while driving the adoption that delivers measurable outcomes,” said Steve Senterfit, president of Smartbridge. “This collaboration deepens that ability and gives our clients access to broader capabilities as they scale.”

“Technology transformation is most effective when innovation, data, and execution are aligned,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Smartbridge brings a practical approach to helping organizations modernize critical functions, apply emerging technologies, and accelerate business performance.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.