Arverne Group: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract as of June 30 2026

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions announces that the Company’s liquidity account which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract. included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31. 2025:

- 34,748 shares

- €16,445.61

During the 1st half of 2026. a total of:

- 104,973 shares were purchased for €757,695.55 €

- 100,350 shares were sold for €668,315.78 €

Over the same period. the following transactions were carried out:

- 1,489 purchase transactions

- 1,175 sales transactions

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:

- €300,000.00 €

This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22. 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

***

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day

Period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026