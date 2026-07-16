-

Arverne Group: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract as of June 30 2026

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions announces that the Company’s liquidity account which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract. included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31. 2025:

- 34,748 shares
- €16,445.61

During the 1st half of 2026. a total of:

- 104,973 shares were purchased for €757,695.55 €
- 100,350 shares were sold for €668,315.78 €

Over the same period. the following transactions were carried out:

- 1,489 purchase transactions
- 1,175 sales transactions

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:

- €300,000.00 €

This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22. 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

***

About ARVERNE
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
www.arverne.earth

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day
Period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026

 

BUY

SELL

Date

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in EUR

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in EUR

TOTAL

1 489

104 973

757,695.55

1 175

100 350

668,315.78

02/01/2026

2

105

520.60

4

260

1,299.79

05/01/2026

3

196

968.38

5

91

453.18

06/01/2026

2

201

988.94

4

101

502.88

07/01/2026

4

101

496.96

3

100

496.00

08/01/2026

2

17

82.68

5

151

744.91

09/01/2026

7

146

716.44

5

209

1,028.47

12/01/2026

7

272

1,324.75

6

168

829.79

13/01/2026

3

101

494.90

4

136

669.80

14/01/2026

4

83

407.74

6

66

326.04

15/01/2026

10

675

3,253.70

8

208

1,016.20

16/01/2026

7

261

1,278.51

11

1195

5,884.66

19/01/2026

5

763

3,671.48

7

444

2,147.41

20/01/2026

7

663

3,147.99

1

1

4.82

21/01/2026

9

1053

4,955.21

11

1402

6,684.32

22/01/2026

3

521

2,442.76

14

421

1,996.51

23/01/2026

11

736

3,427.63

6

290

1,356.30

26/01/2026

12

1114

5,251.06

11

416

1,984.65

27/01/2026

14

812

3,746.08

4

149

691.78

28/01/2026

10

586

2,702.63

12

586

2,727.48

29/01/2026

3

351

1,610.60

4

303

1,406.13

30/01/2026

21

825

3,803.58

6

166

774.89

02/02/2026

6

370

1,693.27

10

396

1,825.52

03/02/2026

10

569

2,724.32

20

2387

11,515.84

04/02/2026

7

698

3,463.13

18

848

4,236.27

05/02/2026

4

140

702.51

18

1415

7,159.90

06/02/2026

5

151

757.60

7

620

3,159.83

09/02/2026

7

1020

5,141.21

10

2226

11,599.02

10/02/2026

2

101

510.05

3

101

510.05

11/02/2026

4

151

762.55

7

966

4,980.50

12/02/2026

6

101

517.65

4

241

1,253.15

13/02/2026

8

315

1,619.76

8

396

2,059.20

16/02/2026

6

504

2,559.21

9

149

770.11

17/02/2026

2

62

313.15

6

208

1,060.80

18/02/2026

1

250

1,250.00

 

 

 

19/02/2026

2

29

146.50

6

302

1,537.69

20/02/2026

6

317

1,586.30

6

548

2,780.94

23/02/2026

3

3

15.00

11

1342

6,957.87

24/02/2026

1

1

5.20

1

1

5.20

25/02/2026

6

195

1,014.00

2

21

110.20

26/02/2026

8

444

2,280.74

4

266

1,387.19

27/02/2026

8

735

3,714.40

9

255

1,298.10

02/03/2026

6

75

386.75

9

555

2,863.97

03/03/2026

9

373

1,905.73

8

528

2,730.55

04/03/2026

6

409

2,090.64

7

236

1,226.66

05/03/2026

2

117

596.81

1

1

5.20

06/03/2026

7

273

1,387.96

4

61

314.15

09/03/2026

10

1208

6,010.52

11

408

2,038.04

10/03/2026

4

31

154.82

8

568

2,876.69

11/03/2026

2

5

25.80

4

288

1,497.60

12/03/2026

3

12

61.85

3

104

540.80

13/03/2026

4

251

1,290.84

6

651

3,395.62

16/03/2026

12

3115

14,717.44

9

1015

5,004.76

17/03/2026

3

101

500.98

8

787

3,956.49

18/03/2026

8

461

2,330.59

9

564

2,884.07

19/03/2026

9

276

1,408.95

8

569

2,958.17

20/03/2026

9

944

4,787.31

12

1444

7,443.82

23/03/2026

4

376

1,936.36

9

1360

6,969.46

24/03/2026

3

210

1,102.46

8

1710

8,977.84

25/03/2026

5

101

530.25

3

231

1,222.75

26/03/2026

3

350

1,807.51

11

1420

7,478.43

27/03/2026

9

2001

10,251.52

1

1

5.30

30/03/2026

3

501

2,592.73

4

84

441.00

31/03/2026

3

751

3,942.52

10

1168

6,132.00

01/04/2026

8

547

2,834.94

4

1654

8,683.67

02/04/2026

6

555

2,846.71

1

1

5.20

07/04/2026

1

1

5.28

11

1147

6,056.16

08/04/2026

9

836

4,414.75

5

237

1,251.36

09/04/2026

3

61

322.12

3

280

1,489.57

10/04/2026

10

686

3,674.35

21

2795

15,085.45

13/04/2026

11

382

2,347.43

59

5043

29,483.40

14/04/2026

39

3276

20,169.02

9

437

2,768.83

15/04/2026

19

702

4,339.13

3

102

634.40

16/04/2026

10

589

3,616.75

8

589

3,646.03

17/04/2026

31

2831

16,781.32

5

181

1,071.07

20/04/2026

7

141

837.44

15

623

3,743.17

21/04/2026

19

1734

10,116.68

2

132

791.96

22/04/2026

7

338

1,938.06

10

458

2,643.03

23/04/2026

56

3163

18,110.71

28

1788

10,758.75

24/04/2026

7

316

1,782.52

10

424

2,419.81

27/04/2026

3

187

1,080.88

10

975

5,675.67

28/04/2026

6

351

2,105.89

13

1344

8,015.21

29/04/2026

10

600

3,604.56

12

1786

10,963.72

30/04/2026

7

324

1,950.48

8

406

2,472.91

04/05/2026

6

535

3,288.70

19

1219

7,584.62

05/05/2026

29

1474

8,964.13

9

539

3,360.02

06/05/2026

8

401

2,470.16

3

170

1,050.58

07/05/2026

8

278

1,724.71

2

2

12.52

08/05/2026

5

28

174.62

4

233

1,458.53

11/05/2026

7

268

1,674.41

13

1439

9,177.94

12/05/2026

41

1946

12,066.95

5

156

988.10

13/05/2026

3

201

1,238.18

3

83

514.58

14/05/2026

2

51

317.16

8

519

3,241.78

15/05/2026

11

409

2,816.05

30

4342

29,196.48

18/05/2026

20

1736

11,991.77

21

2099

14,664.03

19/05/2026

7

471

3,424.12

26

9595

70,600.01

20/05/2026

43

2666

19,888.09

28

2663

20,691.78

21/05/2026

2

76

569.60

29

1981

14,502.11

22/05/2026

14

1105

9,759.36

37

3003

27,029.70

25/05/2026

4

234

2,251.90

50

3554

36,621.48

26/05/2026

38

2401

25,529.83

15

901

10,821.46

27/05/2026

34

2616

25,652.50

31

1616

16,086.80

28/05/2026

15

1363

13,828.73

16

1259

12,971.23

29/05/2026

24

2366

23,797.94

18

970

9,903.41

01/06/2026

17

1470

14,605.63

10

1170

11,771.96

02/06/2026

18

1465

14,493.54

7

265

2,640.09

03/06/2026

35

2551

24,608.22

2

51

499.80

04/06/2026

90

6746

60,619.56

6

365

3,334.17

05/06/2026

17

1421

12,109.34

2

2

16.94

08/06/2026

13

824

7,262.74

9

1174

10,548.39

09/06/2026

14

1266

11,256.26

13

716

6,398.75

10/06/2026

23

2467

21,708.61

2

151

1,364.99

11/06/2026

36

2504

21,758.01

2

2

17.38

12/06/2026

31

2966

25,220.49

2

6

51.82

15/06/2026

16

938

7,938.76

12

1966

16,898.56

16/06/2026

29

2419

21,658.27

11

1912

17,450.44

17/06/2026

12

1006

9,045.45

4

94

853.80

18/06/2026

15

1107

9,966.32

7

676

6,135.92

19/06/2026

17

1067

9,568.54

1

1

9.00

22/06/2026

48

3445

30,386.62

2

5

44.44

23/06/2026

33

3225

27,794.02

1

1

8.86

24/06/2026

17

621

5,199.57

3

101

858.50

25/06/2026

24

933

7,533.32

1

1

8.28

26/06/2026

13

266

2,049.53

6

80

624.08

29/06/2026

1

1

7.70

9

1203

9,575.40

30/06/2026

8

341

2,707.61

10

359

2,870.92

 

Contacts

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55
Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60

Arverne Group

BOURSE:ARVEN
Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55
Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60

More News From Arverne Group

Arverne Adapts Its Governance to Support Its New Development Phase

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, strengthens its governance to support its next phase of growth and continued scaling. Following the resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on June 17, 2026, and the Board of Directors’ meeting of June 30, 2026, the Group is evolving the composition of its Board and Committees while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. Changes t...

Arverne: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of June 30, 2026

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at June 30, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code. Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights June 30, 2026 42 076 081 Number of theoretical voting rights: 62,619,122 N...

RGREEN INVEST Partners with Arverne Founder and CEO Pierre Brossollet Through GEOGREEN to Advance Geothermal Energy and Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

PARIS & PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: RGREEN INVEST has completed a €52.4 million investment through its INFRAGREEN V fund in GEOGREEN, the holding company of Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arverne (Paris:ARVEN), France's leading geothermal solutions provider. RGREEN INVEST: a leading investment partner accelerating the energy transition and strengthening Europe's energy security This investment reflects RGREEN INVEST's commitment to backing entrepren...
Back to Newsroom