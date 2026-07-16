Head & Shoulders Debuts USAG Partnership at 2026 U.S. Classic

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The multi-year, multi-brand partnership between Procter & Gamble and USA Gymnastics (USAG) will officially debut with Head & Shoulders, the Official Shampoo of USA Gymnastics, at the 2026 U.S. Classic in Hartford, CT (July 17–18). A long-standing global Olympic and Paralympic Partner, P&G launched the USAG partnership in February when they celebrated the conclusion of The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and generated excitement for The Olympic and Paralympic Games LA 2028 when the Games come back to the U.S. for the first time in over 25 years.

Head & Shoulders, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended and most awarded scalp care brand**, will bring the "High Stakes. No Flakes." experience to life for fans and athletes alike at the U.S. Classic – the premier women’s elite gymnastics domestic event outside of the national championships. Together, both brands share a defining trait: undisputable superiority when it matters most. From the practice gym to the world's biggest stages, USA Gymnastics athletes are known for rising to every moment — and Head & Shoulders rises to the challenge to provide 24/7 dandruff protection while nourishing your scalp, so athletes and fans alike can show up with total confidence when the stakes are highest.

With 50% of U.S. consumers experiencing dandruff or scalp issues, Head & Shoulders makes scalp confidence accessible for everyone — from elite athletes to everyday fans watching from home. Head & Shoulders will be alongside USA Gymnastics from Hartford to Los Angeles, supporting athletes at every stop.

"At Head & Shoulders, we think about your dandruff, so you don't have to. That's the same mindset elite gymnasts bring to their craft — sweating the details in training so they can be fully present when it counts,” said Omar Goff, Senior Brand Director, Head & Shoulders. "This partnership is a perfect reflection of what both of our brands stand for: undisputable superiority, and the confidence to shine when the stakes are highest."

U.S. Classic features the nation’s best women’s artistic gymnasts on their journey to the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships August 6-9 in Phoenix, Arizona, serving as the final qualifying event. PeoplesBank Arena also will host the 2026 Hopes Championships, which will run in conjunction with U.S. Classic and is the championship event for gymnasts in the 11-12 and 13-14-year-old age groups.

P&G brands have a long history of supporting and serving athletes on their journey to achieve their dreams on the world’s stage and this partnership brings together its superior-performing brands alongside the excellence of USA Gymnastics.

About P&G’s Olympic & Paralympic Games Program

P&G has been a Worldwide Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2010 and, since 2020, holds global rights with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) through the LA28 Games. P&G and its brands have partnered with more than 500 athletes across 37 sports and 17 countries, celebrating their commitment to be the best they can be, just as P&G brands commit to delivering superior performance for people who count on them every day.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Head & Shoulders, The #1 Most Awarded Scalp Care Brand**

With over 60 years of trailblazing innovation on scalp care, Head & Shoulders has established itself as the leader in dandruff protection and is the world’s #1 anti-dandruff shampoo. Head & Shoulders provides a broad range of cosmetic benefits and offers custom solutions for different hair types and scalp concerns.

** Based on total awards from US Beauty, Grooming, and Lifestyle publications/websites in the Nielsen scalp-care segment between 2017–2026

About USA Gymnastics

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing six disciplines: acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves nearly 240,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit www.usagym.org.