As the Summer of Soccer Concludes, Boys & Girls Clubs Take Center Stage During the Final Global Match

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the world's biggest soccer tournament reaches its final match, Boys & Girls Club teens will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve as Coca-Cola Flag Bearers at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The opportunity reflects the impact of a nationwide effort by Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand youth access to soccer and overcome barriers to participation.

Through a special partnership with The Coca-Cola Company and FOX Sports, Boys & Girls Club teens from across the country will serve as Coca-Cola Flag Bearers at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Among them, 12 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year will be honored as flag bearers during the final match on July 19 in New York New Jersey Stadium. These remarkable young people will step onto one of the most watched stages in sports while representing the millions of young people served by Clubs nationwide.

“Being chosen as a Coca-Cola Flag Bearer at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final is something I never imagined when I first walked into my Boys & Girls Club,” said Ximena, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025–26 National Youth of the Year. “As a soccer player and fan myself, having the opportunity to be on the field during the final match is truly a dream come true. My Club has given me opportunities to grow as a leader, provided mentors who believed in me and enabled me to develop the confidence to speak up for myself and others. Becoming National Youth of the Year gave me a chance to represent every young person who deserves access, support and a chance to be seen. This experience is something I’ll never forget!”

As part of the final match celebrations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America alumnus, entrepreneur and former Major League Baseball All-Star, Alex Rodriguez, will participate in the ceremonial coin toss. A longtime supporter of the organization, Rodriguez's appearance highlights the lasting impact of Boys & Girls Clubs and the role sports can play in helping young people build confidence, leadership skills and bright futures.

“My Boys & Girls Club helped shape who I am by giving me mentors who believed in me and inspired me to dream bigger,” said Alex Rodriguez. “Sports have the power to change lives, and Boys & Girls Clubs are creating those opportunities for the next generation through soccer. Being part of the final match with these inspiring young people is an honor.”

“The FIFA World Cup 2026™ brings people together around a defining moment in global sport, but its impact can and should extend far beyond the final whistle,” said Alba Baylin, vice president, community and social impact at Coca-Cola North America. “Having Boys & Girls Club youth participate in the Final is more than a celebration of the game—it's a celebration of their leadership, perseverance and bright futures. We're proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help young people access new experiences, build workforce-ready skills and explore future career opportunities.”

The Coca-Cola Future Careers (FC) Academy program is a sports and soccer-inspired digital learning platform designed to help Boys & Girls Club youth explore career opportunities. Engaging, bite-sized modules enable teens to gain exposure to careers in sports, marketing and related industries while developing workforce ready skills. The program rewards youth with certifications of modules, while also connecting them to entry level career resources, and experiences with Coca-Cola system bottlers. FC Academy also opens doors to current sports marketing roles and referee certification programs, helping to equip teens with the skills and resources they need to prepare for the workforce.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America & National Partners Create a Legacy Beyond the Tournament

Earlier this year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched an initiative to leverage growing excitement around soccer to increase participation, train coaches, create more safe places to play and engage young people through experiences connected to the game. Made possible through nearly $7 million in support from a coalition of national partners, the initiative is expanding access to soccer and creating new opportunities for young people in communities nationwide.

“Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports across Boys & Girls Clubs, and we see the confidence, connection and opportunities it creates,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “At a time when the cost of youth sports has increased by nearly 50% in just five years, Clubs across the country are helping ensure that access to the game isn’t determined by a family’s ability to pay. Today, more than 91,000 young people play soccer through their local Club, and we’re working to reach even more. The real opportunity isn’t just what happens when the world’s attention is on this tournament; it’s using this moment to ensure young people in every community have access to the powerful benefits of sport, and the experiences that help them become future ready.”

With support from national partners, the initiative has helped youth across the country access soccer programming and inspired communities through the power of the sport. Since launching the soccer initiative, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has made significant progress toward its goals in just a few months:

The organization has distributed 500 soccer kits to Clubs, engaging 50,000 youth to play soccer, many for the first time.

Club kids have participated in more than 50 soccer tournaments at more than 450 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

Boys & Girls Clubs have trained nearly 2,000 coaches to date and 100 teen referees with more trainings planned this fall, increasing access to soccer programs in communities nationwide.

Boys & Girls Clubs have hosted a variety of events to introduce more kids to soccer, including soccer fests that celebrate the sport, watch parties, soccer clinics and soccer jamborees featuring informal, small-sided games.

The initiative has also expanded access to safe places to play through soccer infrastructure investments, bringing new and refurbished mini-pitches, futsal courts and soccer spaces to Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across the country.

Long after the tournament ends, these investments will continue expanding access to soccer and creating lasting opportunities for young people and communities across the country. By combining the power of sport with support from our national partnerships, the initiative will help more young people build skills, confidence and meaningful connections for years to come.

Expanding Access to Sports Through Coaching and Community Investment

Earlier this summer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the New York Life Foundation announced an expanded partnership to increase access to youth sports and strengthen coaching and mentorship for young people nationwide. Through its Coaching the Future initiative, the Foundation is helping advance BGCA's sports strategy by expanding opportunities to play while investing in the coaches who shape young people's experiences on and off the field.

The partnership will train 10,000 coaches and youth development professionals in positive, youth-centered practices and expand mentorship opportunities across Boys & Girls Clubs. Research shows that positive coaching can increase participation and retention while helping young people build confidence, resilience and leadership skills.

The New York Life Foundation is also creating lasting community infrastructure. As part of the partnership, 10 sports fields, pitches and courts will be upgraded or refurbished over three years, including five soccer mini-pitches in 2026 across cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, Seattle and New Jersey. Each mini-pitch will serve as anchors for daily play, free programming and long-term community engagement, ensuring more young people have consistent, local access to soccer long after the world’s teams return to their home countries.

Throughout 2026, the partnership will further expand access to soccer through equipment distribution, community events and youth programming, supported by volunteer engagement from New York Life employees and agents. Together, these efforts will expand access to sport, strengthen coaching quality and help more communities sustain youth participation for years to come.

Turning Global Soccer Excitement into Opportunities to Play

Through the support of national partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is expanding access to soccer and creating meaningful opportunities for young people across the country.

This past week, Dove Self-Esteem Project brought together 60 girls from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City for the first-ever in-person Body Confident Sport Workshop. Led by the Dove Self-Esteem educator, Dre Brown, the experience combined confidence-building programming with soccer instruction from U.S. Women’s National Team star Alyssa Thompson alongside mentorship from former NWSL goalkeeper Caroline (Stanley) Means and Sporting KC academy assistant coach, Bryan Turner. The girls soccer team from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City also attended the quarterfinal match at Arrowhead Stadium, reinforcing the Dove commitment to helping young athletes build confidence, stay in sports, and experience the power of play.

Through experiences like these, Dove continues its mission to elevate young athletes and expand opportunities for youth through the Dove Self-Esteem Project. Dove will activate its Body Confident Sport program and other Dove Self Esteem curriculum to build confidence and self-esteem among young athletes across the country.

Throughout the summer, soccer events have engaged youth and communities across the country.

From marquee Soccer Forward Fests in Boston, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Newark, and New York City, to 23 additional mini Fests hosted nationwide, FOX Sports is delivering affordable, high-quality soccer programming to more than 26,000 Club kids to promote access and connection through sport.

is delivering affordable, high-quality soccer programming to more than 26,000 Club kids to promote access and connection through sport. Walmart and Soccer Forward Foundation teamed up to expand access to soccer for youth nationwide by hosting 20 Soccer Forward Fests at Boys & Girls Clubs - helping close the play gap, build sustainable community soccer programs, and engage local Walmart associates and organizations in meaningful volunteer experiences.

and teamed up to expand access to soccer for youth nationwide by hosting 20 Soccer Forward Fests at Boys & Girls Clubs - helping close the play gap, build sustainable community soccer programs, and engage local Walmart associates and organizations in meaningful volunteer experiences. Academy Sports + Outdoors brought soccer excitement to Houston with interactive fan experiences and family friendly activities celebrating the game. The event also treated 35 local Club youth to a $7,000 shopping spree and a VIP soccer experience.

brought soccer excitement to Houston with interactive fan experiences and family friendly activities celebrating the game. The event also treated 35 local Club youth to a $7,000 shopping spree and a VIP soccer experience. Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, cofounder of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s ALL STARS program, advances youth sports through multisport play days that spark movement, teamwork, and belonging.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s sports programming and opportunities to get involved, visit www.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.