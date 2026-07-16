Rippling Launches Direct Carrier Integrations With Guardian, MetLife and Unum

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rippling, an AI platform that manages HR, IT and Finance, today announced direct integrations with three benefits carriers – Guardian, MetLife and Unum – under a new arrangement called the Preferred Carrier Program. The program is intended to automate the exchange of eligibility, enrollment and coverage data between Rippling and participating carriers, replacing manual data transfer processes that companies say are a common source of errors in benefits administration.

Customers using Preferred Carriers benefit from partnerships that are co-developed, held to shared operating standards, and designed to continuously deliver new capabilities over time. Share

Under the program, each carrier integration is developed jointly by Rippling and the carrier, rather than built solely by Rippling and made available to carriers afterward. This includes agreed-upon service standards and escalation procedures for resolving data discrepancies when they occur.

“When benefits data doesn't move correctly between systems, employees and HR teams feel the impact,” said Jessica Slabaugh, Head of Benefits Marketplace Partnerships at Rippling. “Customers using Preferred Carriers benefit from partnerships that are co-developed, held to shared operating standards, and designed to continuously deliver new capabilities over time."

The Preferred Carrier Program initially focuses on establishing direct enrollment integrations and shared operating standards between Rippling and participating carriers. Future enhancements are expected to expand automation across the benefits administration lifecycle, helping simplify plan setup, coverage approvals, and ongoing administration over time.

"Guardian's collaboration with Rippling reflects a shared commitment to helping deliver a seamless and connected benefits administration experience," said Anna Roberts, Head of Digital Strategy and Offerings at Guardian. "By working closely together, we're using real-time data exchange to simplify setup and management for employers and brokers, while supporting employee well-being by making benefits easier to access and use."

"Small and mid-sized businesses need benefits that work in the real world," said Bradd Chignoli, Head of Regional Business at MetLife. "Collaborations like Rippling's Preferred Carrier partnership help reduce friction and create more connected experiences for employees, making it easier for employers and brokers to support their people while staying focused on running and growing their business."

"The strength of Rippling's model is the combination of direct API connectivity and an operating framework that keeps both organizations tightly aligned," said Ray Russell, AVP of Platform Integration at Unum. "That structure dramatically improves data accuracy, reduces rework, and gives us confidence that eligibility and enrollment changes are flowing correctly every time."

New customers implementing Guardian, MetLife, or Unum through Rippling will be eligible to use Preferred Carrier connections. Existing customers will gain access to those connections through a phased migration over the next 12 months. Customers with questions about eligibility or migration timing should contact their Rippling Account Manager.

Rippling's Preferred Carrier Program refers to preferred benefits administration integrations and does not constitute a recommendation of any insurance carrier product or coverage.

About Rippling

Rippling is the AI platform that manages HR, IT, and Finance, giving Rippling AI the data and permissions it needs to help run your company. Because everything lives in one place, Rippling AI has a complete view of your business and can take trusted action quickly and safely. Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.8B from Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Bedrock, among others, and has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Cloud 100, and G2's Top Global Software Companies list.