Germania Mutual Deploys Guidewire AI to Put Institutional Knowledge at the Fingertips of Underwriting and Claims Teams

AYTON, Ontario & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Germania Mutual Insurance (Germania Mutual) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Germania Mutual has deployed ProNavigator, Guidewire's AI assistant, in support of its underwriting and claims teams, giving every employee instant access to the knowledge and context they need to make the right decision at the right time in service of policyholders and partners.

"As a mutual insurer, our obligation is to our policyholders, and that means making sure every employee has the knowledge and tools to serve them well," said Dan Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Germania Mutual. "Guidewire's embedded AI gives our teams instant access to the right information, which means faster, more accurate service for every policyholder we serve."

Germania Mutual has run its operations on Guidewire since 2021. ProNavigator builds on that foundation, connecting employees to the company's accumulated expertise and company documents, so whether they are handling a complex claim or navigating their first week on the job, they have the right answer when they need it.

"At Germania Mutual, the technology we deploy has to earn the trust of our people," said Tracy Campbell, Vice President of Operations, Germania Mutual. "Guidewire's embedded AI aims to surpass that bar by delivering a secure, auditable, and accurate experience that enables employees to find faster, more reliable answers."

"Germania Mutual is showing what it looks like when an insurer embeds AI directly into claims and underwriting, running on the data and core applications their people use every day," said Joseph D'Souza, General Manager, ProNavigator, Guidewire. "That is what our platform makes possible."

To learn more about ProNavigator, visit guidewire.com.

About Germania Mutual Insurance

Germania Mutual Insurance Company is a Property and Casualty Insurer, located in South Western Ontario, Canada and was established in 1878. Writing $41 million in GWP and with a client base of approximately 17,050 policyholders. They are an active member of trade associations; CAMIC, NAMIC and OMIA. Purchasing their reinsurance as an owner member of Farm Mutual Re located in Cambridge, Ontario, CA.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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