LightForce Appoints Erica Rogers CEO to Scale the Generative Braces Category

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LightForce Orthodontics has appointed Erica Rogers as chief executive officer as the company enters its next phase of commercial growth. Rogers will lead the expansion of the LightForce Generative Braces system across an estimated $10 billion global orthodontics market.

Medtech veteran Erica Rogers joins LightForce to scale Generative Braces category after 200,000 patients treated. Share

From Technology Validation to Commercial Scale

Rogers’ appointment comes as LightForce reaches a significant commercial milestone, with more than 200,000 patients treated using its fully customized 3D-printed bracket system—a testament to the growing adoption of personalized digital orthodontics.

The LightForce Generative Braces system combines doctor-directed digital treatment planning, patient-specific ceramic and metal appliances, direct 3D printing, and guided placement. Rather than fitting patients to a standardized bracket prescription, LightForce generates an individual prescription for every tooth according to the doctor’s intended outcome, bringing fixed orthodontic treatment into an all-digital workflow alongside aligner therapy.

“LightForce has reached an extraordinary moment in its journey,” said Rogers. “The company has proved it can operate at commercial scale and earned the trust of orthodontists who are redefining how treatment is delivered. Our focus now is to scale that impact and advance orthodontics toward a new standard of care.”

Rogers brings more than 30 years of medical technology leadership and experience building and commercializing new categories of care. As chief executive officer of Silk Road Medical, she led the company through commercial expansion, its 2019 initial public offering, and its subsequent acquisition by Boston Scientific. Rogers has served on the LightForce board of directors for the past two years and has worked closely with the company’s leadership team, employees, customers, and investors. Her appointment is a natural extension of that involvement and gives LightForce a leader who already understands its technology, market and commercial opportunity.

Partnering to Advance a New Standard of Care

Rogers succeeds LightForce founder Alfred Griffin, DMD, PhD, MMSc, who founded the company on the premise that if every patient is unique, every bracket should be, too, and pioneered the Generative Braces category in 2019. Griffin will remain chairman of the board and, in his new role as chief product officer, continue to lead the company’s innovation roadmap, product portfolio and category advocacy. He will also work to strengthen LightForce’s presence in orthodontic practices and teaching institutions while partnering closely with Rogers on the company’s strategy and growth.

“LightForce’s success has created an opportunity to expand under a leader with Erica’s experience scaling medical technologies, building organizations and establishing new categories of patient care,” Griffin said. “Having worked closely with her for two years, I know Erica is the right leader to accelerate the availability and adoption of generative braces and multiply what our talented team has already built.”

“I’ve known Erica for many years and first partnered with her during the growth of Silk Road Medical,” said Kevin Reilly, managing director and head of medtech at Ally Bridge Group, and a member of the LightForce board of directors. “I saw her ability to build exceptional teams, execute with discipline, and convert breakthrough technology into category leadership. Her leadership positions LightForce to scale generative braces adoption and compound value for patients, customers, employees, and investors.”

Under Rogers’ leadership, LightForce will focus on expanding the adoption of generative braces, increasing manufacturing scale, and advancing its ceramic and metal product portfolio.

About LightForce Orthodontics

LightForce pioneered generative braces in 2019 with a radical idea: if every tooth is unique, every bracket should be, too. This shortens treatment times and improves outcomes. Today, the company’s digital platform generates a patient-specific set of ceramic or metal appliances from each orthodontist’s treatment plan, the first major breakthrough in fixed orthodontics in over 50 years. Fixed brackets make up about 75% of orthodonture starts in North America, making it the dominant market category in orthodontics. The advancement of generative orthodontics into fixed metal and ceramic appliances enables practices to realize the gains of a fully digital practice, regardless of appliance type, unlocking a global opportunity of over $10 billion. The company was named to Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers list and operates the world’s largest facility for directly 3D-printed functional medical devices by volume in the United States. The orthodontist designs the smile. LightForce brings it into existence. Every bracket is born from light and made for one. For more information, visit lf.co.