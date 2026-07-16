Excalipoint Therapeutics and DP Technology Enter into Strategic Partnership to Co-Develop Proprietary AI-Powered TCE Agentic Platform

SHANGHAI & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excalipoint Therapeutics and DP Technology announced a strategic collaboration to co-develop a proprietary AI agentic platform tailored for T-cell engager (TCE) and multi-specific antibody discovery. The alliance integrates Excalipoint’s deep expertise in TCE engineering with DP Technology’s leading AI Agent technology to address industry bottlenecks in TCE development and streamline delivery of differentiated assets.

A fundamental challenge in TCE development is how to balance efficacy and toxicity, which demands fine-tuning of highly interdependent parameters: engager-antigen binding affinities, multi-specific valency and molecular spatial geometry. Traditionally, navigating this complex parameter space relies on trial-and-error wet lab screening, resulting in lengthy timelines and high costs.

The new platform leverages Excalipoint’s proprietary TCE molecular libraries and in vitro and in vivo functional datasets as its core foundation, and is fully integrated with DP Technology’s SciMaster and BioMaster life science agent suites to deliver multiple capabilities:

Full-stack AI orchestration: Predictive models for affinity, specificity and developability, together with structural simulation tools, standardized and centrally orchestrated by the core AI agent. All predictions operate on Excalipoint’s proprietary molecular space.

Dynamic parameter balancing: The AI agent dynamically adjusts validation workflows and scoring strategies, breaking rigid pipeline logic to identify optimal parameter combinations and improve the clinical translation efficiency of candidates.

Efficient human-AI co-pilot: The AI agent autonomously conducts molecular prediction, ranking, format enumeration and traceable reporting. Human experts intervene only at critical stages to deliver refined affinity interpretation and definitive evaluation of CRS risks and therapeutic windows.

Wet–dry lab closed-loop Design–Build–Test–Learn (DBTL) cycle: Real-world experimental data is continuously fed back to recalibrate AI models. The platform evolves iteratively alongside project progress, enabling fully autonomous AI molecular design in future R&D.

“Multi-specific antibodies exemplified by TCEs represent the next wave of immunotherapy, yet complex molecular architectures lead to high costs and stagnant translation efficiency. Our full-spectrum TCE molecule portfolio and extensive first-hand experimental datasets serve as the core strengths of our AI-powered discovery platform,” said Dr. Lei Fang, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Excalipoint Therapeutics. “This collaboration with DP Technology goes far beyond third-party computational tools. We are building a proprietary AI R&D framework based on internal biological assets to enhance preclinical translational certainty, shorten development timelines and reduce resource wastage. Going forward, we will embed AI throughout full R&D workflow to evolve into a fully digital, intelligent biotech company and accelerate the delivery of globally competitive novel therapeutics.”

“DP Technology’s mission is to empower original biomedical innovation through AI for Science. We are delighted to establish deep synergy with Excalipoint. We will deploy our life science agent stack, together with Excalipoint’s rich TCE experimental data and know-how, to build a fully customized AI solution for multi-specific antibody development,” said Weijie Sun, Founder and CEO, DP Technology. “We firmly believe deep integration between artificial intelligence and expert scientific judgment will continuously expand the boundaries of biologic drug discovery.”

This collaboration marks a key milestone in Excalipoint’s AI transformation. Currently, the agent platform will prioritize accelerating development across Excalipoint’s TCE pipeline. Long-term, it will expand AI deployment across the full workflow, including target identification, pharmacology and toxicology profiling, and clinical trial design, to consistently generate differentiated novel assets for patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders worldwide.

For more information: www.excalipoint.com.