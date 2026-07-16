Guardian Capital Partners Exits Portfolio Company, Precision Roll Solutions, to American Roller Company

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Capital Partners (“Guardian” or “GCP”), an operationally focused private equity firm, today announced the sale of its portfolio company, Precision Roll Solutions (“PRS” or the “Company”), to American Roller Company (“ARC” or “American Roller”).

We worked shoulder to shoulder with Company management throughout our ownership, and the outcome speaks to the value that focused, disciplined execution can create. Share

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, PRS is a full-service provider of highly engineered precision rolls and related process componentry used across a broad range of manufacturing environments, including the packaging, consumer, industrial, automotive, and medical end markets. The Company’s offering spans engraved and embossing rolls, sleeves, print cylinders, and a comprehensive suite of roll repair, refurbishment, and machining services delivered through a multi-site footprint.

Guardian acquired PRS in 2022 and partnered with management to transform the business into a national, integrated precision-roll platform. Over the hold period, Guardian and PRS i) refreshed the commercial strategy with a sharper focus on key accounts and priority end markets; ii) completed five add-on acquisitions that expanded the Company’s capabilities into adjacent, high-value areas; and iii) integrated the business into a single, cohesive “One PRS” operating platform, reinforcing PRS’s position as the leader in its high-value engraving market

“When we partnered with PRS, we saw an incredibly strong core business,” said Scott Evans, Managing Partner at Guardian Capital Partners. “Over our hold, it grew into a platform with a national footprint with broader capabilities, deeper customer relationships, and a stronger foundation for continued growth. PRS is a more diversified and more durable business, and we’re confident it will continue to thrive under American Roller.”

“This investment reflects the roll-up-your-sleeves partnership Guardian brings,” said Molly Borowski, Principal at Guardian Capital Partners. “We worked shoulder to shoulder with Company management throughout our ownership, and the outcome speaks to the value that focused, disciplined execution can create. We’re excited for the road ahead under American Roller.”

Under ARC, the combined businesses will offer customers a broad suite of precision-roll and roller-coating capabilities across overlapping end markets, with added scale and a wider footprint positioning the combined platform for continued organic and acquisition-driven growth.

Baird and Piper Sandler served as financial advisors and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Guardian and the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Precision Roll Solutions

Precision Roll Solutions, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a full-service provider of highly engineered precision rolls and related process componentry utilized within a variety of manufacturing environments. The Company manufactures and services engraved and embossing rolls, sleeves, and print cylinders, and provides roll repair, refurbishment, and machining services across multiple facilities. For more information, visit www.precisionrollsolutions.com.

About Guardian Capital Partners

Guardian (www.guardiancp.com) is an operationally focused private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia that makes control investments in lower middle market companies. As a thematic investor, Guardian pursues opportunities through its proprietary Guardian Priority Sectors Program, a thesis-driven strategy that channels the firm’s focus, expertise, and relationships toward specific sectors of interest. The firm partners with management teams to provide equity capital supporting the growth of privately held businesses, drawing on a unique combination of hands-on operational and transactional experience to help deliver execution and long-term value creation for its portfolio companies. Since its founding in 2008, Guardian has completed more than 90 transactions representing over $4 billion in total enterprise value (as of June 30, 2026).