Kaplan and CAIA Association Launch Partnership to Advance Alternative Investment Education for Financial Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global education provider Kaplan and the CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) Association, the leading professional body for alternative investment education and credentialing, today announced a partnership that will help more financial professionals gain access to CAIA.nxt™ certificates and microcredentials. This collaboration expands access to CAIA.nxt™ education through Kaplan's global learner network, helping more financial professionals build practical expertise to navigate the rapidly expanding $25 trillion alternatives market. As part of this commitment to accessible professional development, the partnership will offer Kaplan students a 10% discount on enrollment, enabling them to build investment credibility through modular, expert-led content.

Kaplan and the CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) Association, the leading professional body for alternative investment education and credentialing, announce partnership that will help more financial professionals gain access to CAIA. Share

CAIA.nxt is the CAIA Association's online learning platform, offering practical education and certificates in alternative investments that equip wealth management and investment management professionals with the knowledge needed to navigate and advise clients on an increasingly important segment of today's investment landscape.

Steve Novakovic, CAIA, CFA, managing director, educational programs for CAIA, said:

"As private markets and alternative investments continue to evolve, professionals need education that helps them apply new ideas with confidence. CAIA.nxt™ was designed to meet that need through flexible, practitioner-led learning that fits alongside a full-time career. By partnering with Kaplan, we're able to extend that access to more professionals seeking practical expertise in this evolving area of investing."

Derek Burkett, vice president of Kaplan Schweser, which prepares professionals for leading financial designation exams, said:

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the CAIA Association on this initiative. In an increasingly complex financial landscape, professionals need more than just foundational knowledge—they need agility and specialized expertise to remain competitive. Making the practical, application-focused learning offered through CAIA.nxt™ more accessible empowers our students to better understand these evolving areas of investing with confidence. This collaboration is a direct extension of our mission to ensure learners are not just prepared for today’s market, but are equipped with the high-impact credentials that will drive their success and career advancement for years to come."

For more information and to enroll, eligible students can visit: https://caia.org/caia-nxt-programs-for-kaplan-students

About CAIA Association

The CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) Association is the leading professional body for alternatives investment education and credentialing. The organization supports the global investment industry by offering the CAIA Charter and a portfolio of education, research, and thought-leadership initiatives. More than 14,000 Members across 100+ countries form the world’s most energized community of alternative investment professionals dedicated to advancing professional standards and promoting better investment outcomes. Learn more at https://caia.org/.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 40 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)