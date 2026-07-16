Ninja Launches Its First-Ever Microwave, that Crisps Like an Air Fryer

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a leading global product design and technology company, today introduced the Ninja Crispi™ Microwave, the brand's first-ever countertop microwave built to crisp as well as it heats. It joins the recently launched Ninja CRISPi® DualZone and the upcoming Ninja MultiPot™ XL, extending Ninja's latest cooking innovations across the microwave, air fryer and multicooker categories.

For decades, consumers have relied on microwaves for speed while settling for soggy leftovers and unevenly heated meals. Building on the success of the Ninja CRISPi® platform, Ninja reimagined the microwave experience. The Ninja Crispi™ Microwave delivers your traditional settings plus crispy, oven-quality results in non-toxic glass, with full meals ready up to 60% faster than a conventional oven.2

The breakthrough is FusionCrisp™ Technology. It starts with microwave cooking, then automatically finishes with Ninja's legendary air frying, using superheated cyclonic air up to 450°F to take food from frozen to crispy in 10 minutes.3 The Ninja Crispi™ Microwave brings CleanCrisp™ glass to countertop microwave cooking for the first time. The 5.5-quart glass basket is non-toxic PFAS & PTFE free, while its flatbed design provides 40% more usable surface4, making it easy to prepare meals for eight to 10 people.

"The microwave has long been the go-to for quick meals and it's always made the same tradeoff: fast or good, never both," said Michaela Dubeau, VP of Product Development at Ninja. "We decided to rethink it completely. The Ninja® Crispi™ Microwave combines microwave speed with the power of an air fryer, so you get the texture you actually want, not just the speed you're used to."

Beyond the microwave, the CRISPi® lineup introduced the Ninja CRISPi® DualZone this summer, the first glass air fryer with DualZone™ Technology. Two independent 4-quart CleanCrisp™ glass zones run at different settings finishing both at the same time with Smart Finish® for a total of 8-quarts of cooking capacity. With six functions, Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Max Crisp, Roast, and Recrisp, it offers more ways to meal prep, host, or make meals for the whole family.

Later this summer, DualZone™ Technology enters the multicooker category with the Ninja MultiPot™ XL 12-in-1 Multicooker. Two 3.3-quart ceramic pots let you make two completely different dishes at once, or swap in the single 7.5-quart XL pot via MegaZone Cooking to feed up to 12. Powered by 1,500 watts and temperatures up to 400°F, its 12 one-touch functions deliver better, hotter, faster results5- including category-first Sautee, plus Sous Vide, Stir Fry and Hot Pot.

The Ninja Crispi™ Microwave (SRP $449) and the Ninja CRISPi® DualZone (SRP $349.99) are available now, and the Ninja MultiPot™ XL (SRP $249) arrives September 8th, all online at SharkNinja.com.

1 Source: Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Air Fryers, Dollar Sales, Jan 9, 2022- Jan 3, 2026

2 vs. a conventional oven.

3 based on air fry wattage (1700W) for MW101 vs FN101 (1500W)

4 vs. a 0.9 cu. Ft. turntable microwave.

5 vs. Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker SCV700-S-BR

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.