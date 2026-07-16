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Spearmint Energy Secures Site Permit for 600 MWh Battery Energy Storage in MISO

Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Approves Site Permit for Midwater BESS, a Standalone Battery Energy Storage Project in Freeborn County, Minnesota

Spearmint’s Second Permitted Project in MISO Expected to Strengthen Grid Resilience

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spearmint Energy ("Spearmint" or the "Company"), a next-generation energy company delivering stable, secure and cost-effective energy solutions to the grid through large-scale battery storage, today announced that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission ("PUC") has approved a Site Permit for the Midwater Energy Storage Project (“Midwater”), a 150 MW / 600 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

The approval marks a significant milestone for the project and advances Spearmint’s efforts to enhance energy resilience and grid stability in the MISO region. Midwater will be sited on 10 to 20 acres of privately owned land adjacent to the Glenworth Substation off Minnesota Highway 65 in Freeborn County. The project is designed to support a more reliable, consistent and affordable energy supply.

Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Spearmint, said, “We appreciate the commitment of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and staff in reviewing this critical infrastructure project. The Midwater site permit represents a meaningful investment in Southern Minnesota’s energy future.”

“Battery energy storage systems play a critical role in strengthening grid reliability, storing energy when supply exceeds demand and delivering it back to the grid when needed most,” said Peter Rood, Chief Development Officer of Spearmint Energy. “As electricity demand continues to grow, projects like Midwater provide flexible infrastructure that supports grid stability, enhances affordability, and enables the integration of diverse generation resources. We are pleased to have achieved this major milestone.”

Midwater is Spearmint’s second project to advance through Minnesota’s state permitting process, following the successful permitting of the Snowshoe Energy Storage Project in Olmsted County, which was the first stand-alone battery approved in the state.

About Spearmint Energy

Spearmint Energy is a leading company focused on developing, owning, operating, and optimizing battery energy storage systems ("BESS") to reduce grid volatility and increase system resiliency. Spearmint currently operates 350 MW/ 700 MWh in ERCOT with an additional 300 MW / 600 MWh under construction and has projects under development throughout the United States. Headquartered in Florida, with an additional office in Minnesota, the Company employs over 50 professionals and is guided by strong values rooted in people, partnerships, and the planet. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/

Contacts

Media
Amanda Shpiner / Deanna Spaulding
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
spearmint-energy@gasthalter.com

Industry:

Spearmint Energy

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media
Amanda Shpiner / Deanna Spaulding
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
spearmint-energy@gasthalter.com

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