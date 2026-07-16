Luxury Rally Club to Join the duPont REGISTRY Group Ecosystem

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--duPont REGISTRY Group ("dRG"), the world's premier luxury automotive platform, today announced that it has executed definitive agreements to add Luxury Rally Club ("LRC") to its growing luxury automotive ecosystem. The move will further strengthen dRG’s integrated platform spanning commerce, content, community, and technology while expanding its experiential offerings alongside brands including Canossa Events, Cavallino, and Supercar Owners Circle.

Luxury Rally Club has established itself as a leading presence during Monterey Car Week, hosting the exclusive Santa Lucia Preserve Concours & Cocktails and curating bespoke programming throughout the week. Throughout the year, LRC produces exclusive rallies and collector experiences that complement dRG’s portfolio of more than 120 automotive events, which welcomed over 120,000 attendees in 2025.

Together, dRG and LRC will continue creating curated collector experiences, luxury hospitality, rallies, and brand activations that bring together enthusiasts, collectors, luxury partners, and industry leaders through a shared passion for the automotive lifestyle.

Founded by Trevor Johnson in 2018, LRC has become known for producing some of the automotive community's most celebrated enthusiast experiences, including the Pre-War Motoring Classic, 50 Years of Lamborghini Countach Rally, Bentley 100 Years Celebration Rally, Porsche Carrera GT Rally, and a collection of collector-focused experiences during Monterey Car Week. These events have brought together collectors, industry leaders, luxury brands, family offices, and enthusiasts from around the world.

"This represents a natural evolution for Luxury Rally Club," said Trevor Johnson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luxury Rally Club. "By joining the duPont REGISTRY Group ecosystem, we will have an opportunity to elevate the collector experience, while creating new ways for our members, partners, and brands to engage across the broader luxury automotive landscape. Together, we can continue building the curated experiences our community values while giving them access to an even broader collection of events, services, and opportunities."

"At duPont REGISTRY Group, our mission is to be the ultimate platform for the luxury automotive lifestyle, transforming ordinary transactions into memorable experiences," said Cristina Cheever, Chief Marketing Officer of duPont REGISTRY Group. "Luxury Rally Club has earned an exceptional reputation for bringing collectors together through thoughtfully curated experiences built around access, relationships, and shared passion. Bringing LRC into our ecosystem will expand the ways our clients, partners, and brands connect, while strengthening our ability to serve enthusiasts throughout every stage of the ownership journey."

During Monterey Car Week 2026 (August 7–16), dRG will have an expanded presence across many of the week's leading gatherings, including Luxury Rally Club's Rally to Car Week, Supercar Owners Circle Get Together Monterey, the invitation-only Santa Lucia Preserve Concours & Cocktails, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Exotics on Broadway, Concorso Italiano, and the Monterey Motorsports Festival. Together, these experiences demonstrate the breadth of dRG’s growing ecosystem while creating meaningful opportunities for collectors, enthusiasts, dealers, OEMs, and luxury brands to connect throughout Monterey Car Week.

dRG’s growing portfolio of trusted brands, marketplaces, financial services, technology, content, and events continues to create new opportunities for collectors, enthusiasts, dealers, OEMs, and luxury partners to buy, sell, connect, and experience the luxury automotive lifestyle through a single integrated ecosystem.

The transaction’s closing is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the transactions contemplated by the purchase agreement will be completed.

About duPont REGISTRY Group

duPont REGISTRY Group (dRG) is the world’s premier luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, dRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, dRG facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world.

Its portfolio includes Canossa Events, Cars on 5th, Cavallino, duPont REGISTRY, Elferspot, FerrariChat, LLP Exotic Auto Finance, Petrolicious, Retromobile USA, Sotheby's Motorsport and Supercar Owners Circle. For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.

About Luxury Rally Club

Luxury Rally Club (“LRC”) is a premier luxury automotive experiential platform serving ultra-high-net-worth collectors and enthusiasts across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Founded by Trevor Johnson in 2018, LRC produces curated rallies, concours experiences, and hospitality-driven automotive events that bring together collectors, luxury brands, family offices, and enthusiasts from around the world.

Beyond automotive, LRC develops bespoke experiences for family offices, wealth management firms, luxury partners, and private organizations globally. As a founder-led experiential platform within the duPont REGISTRY Group ecosystem, Luxury Rally Club will continue to create extraordinary experiences rooted in access, community, and shared passion.