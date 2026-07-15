Redfin Partners With The Weather Company to Bring Weather Data to Every Home Listing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redfin (redfin.com), the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket, today announced a partnership with The Weather Company (weathercompany.com), which owns The Weather Channel app and weather.com, to bring local weather data to every for-sale home listing on Redfin.

Homebuyers can now view zipcode-level weather metrics directly on home listings, including average temperature, precipitation, snowfall, humidity and UV index, helping them better understand what it’s like to live in a neighborhood year-round.

“Homebuyers are searching for more than square footage and price—they want to know what it will actually be like to live somewhere,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s Chief Product and Design Officer. “As weather and climate concerns play a bigger role in relocation decisions, we’re bringing that information directly into the home search experience. From conversational search to weather insights, Redfin is focused on helping people discover homes and neighborhoods that truly fit their lifestyles.”

This partnership comes as weather plays an increasingly important role in relocation decisions. According to a recent Redfin survey conducted by Ipsos in May 2026 and fielded to 4,000 U.S. residents, 22% of U.S. residents planning an out-of-state move said better weather is motivating their relocation. This makes it the most commonly cited reason among 29 options included in the survey. Concerns about natural disasters and climate risks ranked a close second, with 21% of respondents saying those factors are influencing their decision to leave their current state.

Notably, weather and climate concerns were cited more often than affordability, a new job opportunity or the desire to live closer to family. By providing high-fidelity weather metrics for every listing, this integration is helping homebuyers turn their weather preferences into actionable confidence.

“Weather is deeply personal —it shapes not only our daily schedules but our emotions and our sense of place,” said Rohit Agarwal, CEO, The Weather Company. “The Weather Channel data is already relied upon by hundreds of millions of people monthly. By integrating these same trusted, high-precision insights directly into the Redfin experience, we are meeting consumers where they are and empowering homebuyers with the trusted clarity they need to navigate life’s most significant decisions.”

As Redfin’s exclusive historical weather provider, The Weather Company weather data is now available on all for-sale listings on Redfin.com and the Redfin iOS and Android apps.

This partnership marks another way Redfin provides customers with the most detailed information possible to help them find the perfect home. Redfin recently launched Sunscore, a 0-100 property-level score that shows how much sunlight a home gets. Last November, Redfin launched conversational search which allows home searchers to have a back-and-forth dialogue with Redfin about specific home preferences. Redfin offers climate data from First Street on every property, so people can understand the potential risk for flood, fire, heat, wind and air quality. Walk Score is also available for every property, which shows a home’s walkability, bike-ability and access to transit on scales of 0-100.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin’s clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at https://www.redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps the world navigate changing conditions and build weather resilience. As the world’s leading weather provider, we fuse deep meteorological expertise with immense data scale and cutting-edge AI to turn atmospheric chaos into actionable intelligence. We deliver enterprise-grade products at a massive consumer scale – providing the same verified data and reliability to a single app user as we do a global airline. We serve hundreds of enterprise customers and are trusted by hundreds of millions of people monthly via digital properties like The Weather Channel (weather.com), Weather Underground (wunderground.com), and Storm Radar. Visit weathercompany.com.