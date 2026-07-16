AMINA Becomes the First Regulated Bank to Integrate Leading Crypto Payments Network, Mesh

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMINA Bank AG (“AMINA”), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, today becomes the first regulated bank to integrate Mesh, the leading crypto payments network. The integration embeds Mesh’s verified deposit technology directly into AMINA’s online banking platform. This allows clients to verify wallet ownership, and deposit stablecoins and digital assets in a single, streamlined flow across more than 300 wallet providers. No more copying wallet addresses by hand, switching between external tools, or completing the multi-step verification the process historically required.

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA, said: “Despite the incredible progress the industry has made in institutional adoption, crypto remains difficult to move safely and efficiently between platforms and regulated financial institutions. Depositing into a bank has required clients to complete wallet-signing on external platforms and verify addresses through multi-step manual processes. AMINA’s integration with Mesh eases that friction. Our clients select their wallet provider, verify ownership, and deposit within AMINA's platform in a few clicks, bringing the digital asset deposit experience in line with the standards clients expect in traditional finance. Verified deposits are the first step. We intend to extend Mesh's connectivity to withdrawals and payouts in the future, as we build the infrastructure through which stablecoins and digital assets could move at scale.”

According to Bessemer Venture Partners, real-world stablecoin payments doubled in 2025 to $400 billion even as broader crypto markets declined, with 60% of that volume driven by B2B flows — corporate treasury, cross-border settlement, and payment service providers clearing transactions for their clients. The demand is there, but the regulated banking infrastructure to support it has not kept pace. AMINA’s integration of Mesh closes that gap, connecting clients directly to their existing wallets and exchange accounts within a Swiss regulated banking environment.

Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh, said: "As the first FINMA-regulated bank to integrate Mesh, AMINA is proving how digital assets can move through regulated finance — verification and compliance handled natively. We're proud to provide the connectivity that makes it possible.”

The integration will soon be available for AMINA clients. Additional capabilities are expected later this year, including streamlining wallet verification during client onboarding.

Dr. Sebastian Preil, Global Head of B2B2C and Managing Director at AMINA, said: “Beyond the direct benefit for our professional investor and corporate clients, this partnership matters for any regulated institution entering crypto. Banks exploring stablecoin services face a practical challenge: how do you verify a client’s on-chain footprint alongside their traditional financial profile? Through our B2B2C platform, financial institutions can access Mesh’s connectivity through AMINA's regulated banking framework, with compliance and on-chain screening infrastructures already in place.”

Disclaimer: This is a marketing communication made to you by AMINA Bank AG (“AMINA”), a Swiss bank and securities dealer with office and legal domicile at Kolinplatz 15, 6300 Zug, Switzerland, authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”). AMINA is not licensed as a bank in any other jurisdiction. This marketing communication is prepared solely for information and marketing purposes and is intended to be marketing material within the meaning of Article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA); it is an advertisement; it is not a solicitation, recommendation, advice or an offer or intention to make an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument or to participate in any particular investment strategy. This marketing communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to the public in any jurisdiction where AMINA is not authorised to acquire, dispose of or engage in any product. Certain products and services may not be available to all clients based on legal and regulatory considerations.

About AMINA — Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets (“ADGM”) Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) of ADGM. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”). In October 2025, the firm’s Type 1 license was further approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong’s digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG (“AMINA EU”) received its CASP license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (“FMA”) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2025, AMINA won ‘Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year’ at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025. AMINA was most recently recognised as ‘Best Digital Challenger — Private Banks’ by FT Live’s PWM Wealth Tech Awards.

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering a connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit www.meshpay.com