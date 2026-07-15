VTS Partners with SwiftConnect to Enhance Activate with Secure, Seamless Building Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTS, the industry's only technology platform that unifies owners, operators, brokers and their customers across the real estate ecosystem, today announced a partnership with SwiftConnect, provider of the connected access network for places and spaces, to enhance workplace access across the VTS Activate platform. The integration enables building owners and tenants to deliver secure, frictionless Street-to-Seat experiences while leveraging existing physical access control systems, reducing operational complexity and expanding access across commercial office portfolios.

“Access control remains one of the most fragmented parts of the commercial real estate technology stack, making it incredibly difficult for owners to deliver a consistent, modern experience for tenants at scale,” said Nick Romito, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of VTS. “Our customers don’t want another silo to manage, they expect technology that works together, and SwiftConnect’s expertise in networking all of the technologies that govern identity and physical access enables us to deliver a more connected workplace experience while staying focused on building the industry’s most intelligent operating platform.”

As organizations continue to modernize the workplace, building owners are increasingly seeking technology that simplifies workplace access without requiring costly infrastructure changes. By integrating SwiftConnect's connected access network into VTS Activate, customers can replace friction with fluidity by delivering unified access from arrival through the workplace while maintaining the flexibility to work with their existing access control systems and identity providers.

SwiftConnect connects physical access systems, identity providers and IT ecosystems into a single, unified network, enabling organizations to centrally manage credentials and visitor access, automate access permissions and deliver secure, consistent experiences across doors, elevators, amenity spaces and other shared resources. Rather than replacing existing infrastructure, the platform works with the systems customers already rely on, providing greater flexibility without proprietary lock-in.

“Access is one of the most important parts of how tenants experience a building, yet it has been treated as an operational afterthought, creating fragmentation across the systems and technologies used for managing who gets into places and spaces,” said Matt Kopel, President and Co-CEO of SwiftConnect. “SwiftConnect exists to solve this challenge with our connected access network that delivers an easy, Street-to-Seat® access experience. Our partnership with VTS extends that same seamless journey to a much wider set of tenants and owners across their portfolios.”

Through the integration, VTS Activate customers can provide employees and tenants with mobile Wallet access, automated credential management, visitor management, and streamlined onboarding and offboarding workflows, all from a connected workplace platform. Together, VTS and SwiftConnect help reduce administrative burden for building operators while strengthening security through real-time, identity-based access management.

The integration reflects VTS's continued strategy of partnering with best-in-class technology providers to strengthen its platform and help owners and operators deliver more intelligent, connected workplace experiences while simplifying operations across their portfolios.

About VTS

VTS is the only AI-driven technology platform enabling intelligent real estate by unifying industry professionals, investors, and their customers at scale. In 2013, VTS revolutionized commercial real estate leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, VTS is the largest first-party insights and collaboration engine in the industry, transforming how strategic decisions are made and executed by the real estate industry globally.

With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Lease, VTS Market, VTS Activate, and VTS Data, every stakeholder in real estate is given real-time market information and workflow tools to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader, with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 13 billion square feet of office, residential, retail, and industrial space is managed through the platform worldwide. VTS is utilized by over 45,000 professionals and over 1.2 million total users each day, including industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, BXP, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE.

About SwiftConnect

As the provider of a connected access network for places and spaces, SwiftConnect makes access feel effortless, with permissions that enable each person to move across systems and spaces. Its platform connects existing physical access systems, identity providers and IT ecosystems into one open, unified network, replacing friction with fluidity. Organizations can enable on-demand mobile credentials and centrally manage the physical credential lifecycle to deliver secure, consistent experiences across every door, floor and shared resource—all without proprietary lock-in. With flexibility built in, SwiftConnect adapts as organizations evolve, keeping people connected to the right place at the right time.