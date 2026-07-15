Entergy and MHI Group Outline Collaborative Partnership Designed to Accelerate Commercialization and Affordability Around CCS Solutions

LAKE MARY, Fla. & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entergy, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and distribution operations, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA) and Mitsubishi Power Americas, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), aiming to develop a roadmap in the near term for a 50% reduction in overall costs. This MOU supports Entergy’s customers’ goals of having reliable, affordable, and low-carbon energy. The CCS projects will benefit Entergy’s power generation sites.

Entergy and MHI Group are partnering to accelerate affordable carbon capture solutions for reliable, lower-carbon power. Share

The MOU also positions the companies among the industry’s early leaders in the deployment and commercialization of integrated GTCC and CCS technology. Together, Entergy and MHI Group will utilize their respective expertise with the goal of advancing the adoption of CCS to help decarbonize energy with the added benefit of reducing associated long-term costs for the broader energy industry.

Entergy is uniquely positioned to advance these carbon dioxide storage projects. Entergy’s operations sit near the largest existing carbon dioxide pipeline network in the United States, and its region offers some of the nation’s most suitable subsurface geology for safely and permanently storing captured CO2 deep underground.

MHI Group’s integrated CCS solution includes M501JAC gas turbines from Mitsubishi Power Americas and carbon capture technology from MHIA, and aims to deliver a comprehensive, standardized approach to improve project economics. MHI Group is uniquely positioned as a leading provider of both gas turbine and carbon capture technologies under one corporate group. The MOU is the result of a long collaboration between Entergy and Mitsubishi Power Americas, building on the shared success in scaling a GTCC program and paving the way for advancements in carbon capture.

“We are proud to continue our strong partnership with MHI Group,” Entergy’s Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Cook-Nelson said. “Entergy is a customer-centric company, growing to meet our customers’ needs. Scale, strong partnerships, and standardization are keys to success. We are dedicated to providing reliable, affordable, clean power for our customers and communities because that is what they are asking us for. MHI Group has been an incredible business partner, and we look forward to more opportunities ahead.”

"Achieving meaningful decarbonization will require more than breakthrough technologies—it will require strong partnerships that make those technologies commercially viable," said Bill Newsom, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power Americas. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing practical decarbonization solutions that support both energy reliability and economic growth. By building on our longstanding relationship with Entergy and combining our expertise in power generation, project development and innovation, we are working to create a repeatable model that can accelerate the commercialization of integrated gas turbine and CCS solutions while helping deliver affordable, sustainable energy.”

"MHI's carbon capture technology is designed to deliver proven, scalable results with the economics required to meet growing demand for clean and reliable power,” said Yusuke Yoshida, EVP, President of Engineered Systems Division, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc. “Our collaboration with Entergy accelerates MHIA's mission to provide integrated, commercially viable decarbonization solutions to customers across the Americas, and we look forward to advancing this important space together."

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense.

MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) is creating a future that works for people and the planet through innovative power generation technology and solutions. Our more than 3,500 employees focus on empowering customers in power generation and delivering innovative solutions across North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; environmental controls; and services. We also offer solutions that leverage AI-enabled autonomous operation of power plants.

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We’re also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.