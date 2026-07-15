American Beacon and Mercer Launch Innovative Model Portfolio Solutions for Financial Intermediaries

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (“American Beacon”), an experienced provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets, today announced the launch of the Mercer & American Beacon Model Portfolios, a suite of professionally managed investment solutions developed in collaboration with Mercer Investments LLC (“Mercer”), a Marsh business and one of the world’s largest investment consulting and management firms.

"By collaborating with Mercer, we’re able to provide advisors with institutional-quality model portfolios,” Greg Stumm, President and CEO of American Beacon Partners. Share

The Mercer & American Beacon Model Portfolios combine thematic investing strategies, dynamic asset allocation, and income-focused solutions within a professionally managed framework intended to help advisors navigate evolving market conditions while delivering targeted client outcomes.

The collaboration brings together Mercer’s institutional investment research and portfolio construction capabilities with American Beacon’s advisor-focused investment products, distribution platform and relationships across the wealth management industry.

Greg Stumm, President and CEO of American Beacon Partners, said: “Advisors are balancing an increasingly demanding client environment with the need to deliver sophisticated investment solutions efficiently and consistently. By collaborating with Mercer, we’re able to provide advisors with institutional-quality model portfolios.”

The five risk-based model portfolios offer two distinct differentiators: a thematic equity sleeve that provides targeted exposure to high-conviction themes such as artificial intelligence, energy transition, and demographic shifts, and Mercer’s dynamic asset allocation framework, which combines top-down economic views with bottom-up drivers of asset class returns to seek to deliver incremental value through active management.

The income-focused model portfolios are designed for investors seeking consistent cash flow, disciplined risk management, and capital preservation. Featuring two complementary strategies – one centered on capital preservation and the other on higher-yield opportunities – these portfolios are designed to address a range of income objectives.

Anne Marie Schultz, Mercer’s U.S. Investments Commercial Leader, said: “Advisors want investment solutions that can adapt alongside changing markets and evolving client goals. At the same time, they want institutional quality insights and the capability to act on those insights. By combining Mercer’s institutional research and disciplined approach with American Beacon’s manager selection and wealth management expertise, we can help advisors access portfolio solutions designed to support their client’s long-term investment objectives.”

The Mercer & American Beacon Model Portfolios are designed for financial advisors, wealth managers, and multi-family offices seeking straightforward, cost-effective, and risk-managed investment options.

About American Beacon Advisors

American Beacon Advisors, Inc., an investment affiliate of American Beacon Partners, is an experienced provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets. Established in 1986, American Beacon Advisors serves defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, corporations and other institutional investors, as well as retail clients. The firm also provides corporate cash management and fixed-income separate account management. American Beacon Advisors manages the American Beacon Funds, a series of competitively priced mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The Funds employ a “manager of managers” investment style and currently include international and domestic equity, fixed income and money market funds. As of March 31, 2026, American Beacon Advisors had $64.7 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.americanbeaconadvisors.com.

About Mercer

Mercer is a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH), a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information about Mercer, visit mercer.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclosures

All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss. This does not contain investment advice relating to your particular circumstances. No investment decision should be made based on this information without first obtaining appropriate professional advice and considering your circumstances. This material is neither an endorsement nor a recommendation of Mercer Investments LLC, its affiliates or personnel, or any strategy or fund managed by American Beacon Advisors, Inc. or Mercer Investments LLC.

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