Unlocking Access: Novant Health Reimagines Primary Care With 24/7 Integrated Model

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novant Health today announced the expansion of its primary care offerings to include 24/7 access for patients across North and South Carolina. The new, integrated model reimagines access to care by offering in-person, hybrid and virtual-first options to patients so that they can choose which format best fits their needs.

“Access to care shouldn’t depend on the time of day. Redesigning our primary care offerings to meet patients’ needs around the clock is the first step in a broader effort to transform how and where care is delivered,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president and chief transformation officer, Novant Health. “While some patients prefer to be seen in-office, many want the convenience of virtual care without sacrificing the trusted, personal relationship that comes with a dedicated primary care clinician. By combining our clinical expertise with advanced digital tools, we’re expanding our ability to meet patients where they are, offering high-quality virtual primary care that fits into everyday life while still giving patients the ability to establish ongoing, trusting doctor-patient relationships, just virtual in nature.”

Appointments for Novant Health Virtual Primary Care will be available through NovantHealth.org and MyChart, Novant Health’s electronic medical record. Paired with Novant Health’s existing network of services, patients will have 24/7 access to care.

In addition to reimagining access, Novant Health is also enhancing the virtual care experience through a strategic partnership with K Health, leveraging its clinical AI technology to embed a digital assistant into the virtual care visit. The digital assistant will conduct a health screening ahead of the appointment, collecting information about symptoms, health concerns and the reason for the visit. A summary will be delivered to clinicians ahead of the appointment, allowing them to prepare and focus on clinical decision making during the virtual visit.

“We are thrilled to partner with Novant Health to bring our AI-Enabled Care to the Carolinas,” said Ran Shaul, co-founder and chief product officer at K Health. “By merging our technology with Novant Health’s expertise and geographical footprint, we have a tremendous opportunity to fundamentally transform the primary care landscape for Carolinians and their physicians."

As part of this collaboration, Novant Health will also introduce PatientGPT, a clinical AI tool fully integrated into a patient's medical record that will deliver personalized guidance and trusted answers to everyday health questions. Unlike consumer AI tools that operate outside of a healthcare system, PatientGPT is designed to complement a patient's established care team, ensuring a more coordinated experience that never leaves patients at a triage dead end. Through the platform, patients will be able to connect in a timely manner directly with Novant Health clinicians for virtual care or schedule in-person primary care or specialty appointments within a secure infrastructure.

The launch of this more integrated primary care model reflects Novant Health’s continued investment in digital health solutions that expand access, improve care coordination and support better outcomes for the communities it serves. For more information about Novant Health’s virtual care offerings, visit NovantHealth.org/VirtualCare.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of more than 900 locations, including 21 hospitals, nearly 800 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and the highest quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, leading-edge research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our nearly 44,000 team members along with more than 9,100 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2025, Novant Health provided more than $2.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org. Follow Novant Health on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About K Health

K Health is a leading AI-enabled clinical care company focused on managing large patient populations within health systems. The company provides high-quality primary care at scale, both virtually and in-person, and is expanding into specialties such as endocrinology and cardiology. Its health system partners include Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Northwell Health, Hartford HealthCare, Novant Health, Cedars-Sinai, Hackensack Meridian Health, and Penn Medicine, along with additional health system partners yet to be announced. K Health's clinical AI has powered over 4 million patient visits, serving thousands of new users daily. Its offering includes PatientGPT, a clinical AI platform fully integrated with the health system, which engages with patients, grounds the clinical conversation in the medical record, and orchestrates a high-quality, efficient patient visit. K Health is headquartered in New York, NY, and has raised over $400M in venture capital since launching in November 2016. For more information, please visit khealth.com.