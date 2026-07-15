TekSynap Captures First Awarded Alliant 3 GWAC Task Order with U.S. International Trade Commission Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekSynap, a leading provider of enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and digital modernization services to the federal government, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) to modernize and operate the Commission’s enterprise IT environment. The Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP) contract has a five-year period of performance, comprising a one-year base period and four option years.

Being among the very first to deliver under Alliant 3 is a defining moment for TekSynap and a clear signal of where the company is headed Share

The award is a significant milestone for TekSynap: it represents the company’s first task order under Alliant 3, the General Services Administration’s premier governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) for IT solutions, and is the first award issued on the vehicle. As a no-ceiling, government-wide vehicle, Alliant 3 is positioned to be a primary procurement channel for federal IT modernization over the coming decade, and this early award establishes TekSynap as one of the first contractors to deliver against it.

Under this contract, TekSynap will execute continuous improvement in optimization of processes and quantitative management to deliver comprehensive, operational resilience supporting mission-critical enterprise IT support services across the Commission’s IT environment. These services include IT Service Desk operations, end-user and endpoint support, account and asset management, ServiceNow administration, network and infrastructure support, cloud and hybrid environment support, cybersecurity and vulnerability management, audio/visual support, and systems engineering. The work will primarily be performed in Washington, DC and will directly support the agency’s mission to strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. industries and provide high-quality analysis of international trade issues.

“Being among the very first to deliver under Alliant 3 is a defining moment for TekSynap and a clear signal of where the company is headed,” said Kamran Jinnah, Chief Executive Officer of TekSynap. “The federal government is counting on industry to modernize at speed and at scale, and our position on Alliant 3 gives our customers a proven, ready partner to do exactly that. We are proud to put that capability to work for the U.S. International Trade Commission, and we see this award as the first of many opportunities to expand our impact across the federal enterprise.”

“We are honored to continue supporting the U.S. International Trade Commission in this important mission,” said Darrell Nealy, Vice President of TekSynap. “This award reflects our team’s deep expertise in enterprise IT operations, cybersecurity, and service delivery, as well as our commitment to providing innovative, reliable solutions that enable federal agencies to achieve mission success.”

This award expands TekSynap’s growing portfolio of federal contracts and further reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner in delivering secure, scalable, and mission-focused technology solutions across the federal landscape. For more information about TekSynap and its capabilities, please visit https://www.teksynap.com.

About TekSynap

TekSynap is an end-to-end information technology partner serving agencies across the federal government. We provide mission-critical capabilities spanning cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise IT, software development, engineering, and digital transformation. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and measurable client outcomes, TekSynap empowers agencies to modernize their infrastructure, strengthen their security posture, and elevate mission performance amid a digital landscape that grows more complex by the day.