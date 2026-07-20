Allen Control Systems Selected for U.S. Marine Corps Ground Based Air Defense Program

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS) today announced that the U.S. Marine Corps has selected its Bullfrog™ autonomous weapon system under the service’s Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD) program to counter the growing threat of low-cost weaponized drones. The GBAD program equips Marines with fully integrated air defense solutions that detect, track, and defeat airborne threats, including drones, missiles, and aircraft.

The Marine Corps will integrate Bullfrog into the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (L-MADIS), the service's most expeditionary counter-drone platform, through a prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), increasing lethality and restoring maneuver for Marines on contested battlefields.

“The Marine Corps requires the most sophisticated and accurate possible capabilities to carry out its critical missions,” said Mike Wior, co-founder and CEO, ACS. "We are honored to support Marines with fast, scalable, and cost-effective counter-drone solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing platforms.”

Already deployed with the U.S. Army and Navy and validated through Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and allied military customers, Bullfrog combines AI, computer vision, and precision robotics to enable any legacy or modern firearm to detect, track, and defeat incoming threats at a fraction of the cost of even the least expensive kinetic interceptors.

The proliferation of drone warfare from Ukraine to the Middle East has exposed the enormous cost asymmetry of modern conflict, where militaries have relied on million-dollar missiles to neutralize low-cost threats. ACS directly addresses that gap, delivering autonomous precision at scale.

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company building autonomous precision weapon systems to safeguard our military and partners, ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is ushering in a new era of battlefield security, equipping U.S. and allied forces with the next generation of counter-drone technology. The company's first product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered robotic weapon station that enhances battlefield effectiveness by transforming legacy or modern weapon systems to achieve unmatched accuracy and impact. ACS is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. and an innovation lab in Huntsville, Ala. For more information, visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com.