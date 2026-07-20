-

Allen Control Systems Selected for U.S. Marine Corps Ground Based Air Defense Program

Bullfrog Autonomous Weapon Station to Be Integrated Into Marine Corps Formations for Counter-Drone Missions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS) today announced that the U.S. Marine Corps has selected its Bullfrog™ autonomous weapon system under the service’s Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD) program to counter the growing threat of low-cost weaponized drones. The GBAD program equips Marines with fully integrated air defense solutions that detect, track, and defeat airborne threats, including drones, missiles, and aircraft.

The Marine Corps will integrate Bullfrog into the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (L-MADIS), the service's most expeditionary counter-drone platform, through a prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), increasing lethality and restoring maneuver for Marines on contested battlefields.

“The Marine Corps requires the most sophisticated and accurate possible capabilities to carry out its critical missions,” said Mike Wior, co-founder and CEO, ACS. "We are honored to support Marines with fast, scalable, and cost-effective counter-drone solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing platforms.”

Already deployed with the U.S. Army and Navy and validated through Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and allied military customers, Bullfrog combines AI, computer vision, and precision robotics to enable any legacy or modern firearm to detect, track, and defeat incoming threats at a fraction of the cost of even the least expensive kinetic interceptors.

The proliferation of drone warfare from Ukraine to the Middle East has exposed the enormous cost asymmetry of modern conflict, where militaries have relied on million-dollar missiles to neutralize low-cost threats. ACS directly addresses that gap, delivering autonomous precision at scale.

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company building autonomous precision weapon systems to safeguard our military and partners, ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is ushering in a new era of battlefield security, equipping U.S. and allied forces with the next generation of counter-drone technology. The company's first product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered robotic weapon station that enhances battlefield effectiveness by transforming legacy or modern weapon systems to achieve unmatched accuracy and impact. ACS is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. and an innovation lab in Huntsville, Ala. For more information, visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: press@allencontrolsystems.com

Industry:

Allen Control Systems

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact: press@allencontrolsystems.com

More News From Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems Raises $200 Million Series B at $2.2 Billion Post-Money Valuation to Scale Manufacturing and Accelerate Deployment of Bullfrog

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in autonomous precision robotics, today announced it has raised a $200 million Series B, valuing the company at $2.2 billion post-money. The funding will be used to scale manufacturing and accelerate deployment of its autonomous weapon station, Bullfrog, for the United States and allied militaries, as well as advance development of new product lines. The round was led by Smash Capital, with participation from existing investo...

Allen Control Systems Triples Austin Operations to Meet Demand for Bullfrog Autonomous Counter-Drone Systems

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in autonomous precision robotics, today announced the tripling of its Austin, Texas operations to more than 57,000 square feet to meet the demand for its Bullfrog™ autonomous counter-drone system. The expansion will enable ACS to scale low rate initial production and research, development, testing and evaluation capabilities to support deliveries to U.S. and allied customers. With lethal drones fundamentally reshaping the mod...

Allen Control Systems Wins U.S. Army’s xTechOverwatch Competition for Breakthrough in Autonomous Counter-Drone Systems

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in autonomous precision robotics, today announced it has been named a winner of the U.S. Army’s xTechOverwatch competition and its flagship product, Bullfrog™, has been recognized as one of the most innovative solutions for tactical overwatch currently available. Bullfrog was selected as a winner from a competitive field of dozens of advanced defense technology entrants following a rigorous evaluation of real-world performanc...
Back to Newsroom