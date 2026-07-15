Jacobs secures three strategic UK National Highways contracts

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) is expanding its significant role in modernizing the U.K.'s infrastructure, securing three new commissions with National Highways. The awards reinforce Jacobs' position as a key provider across the strategic road network, supporting safety, reliability and long-term resilience for millions of road users.

Key asset renewal and project leadership roles to strengthen reliability of the U.K.’s strategic road network. Share

Jacobs has secured two commissions under the National Highways Technical Assurance and Asset Management Framework, delivering asset renewal and resilience projects that protect the performance of vital transport links. Jacobs will deliver the M32 Eastville Viaduct Stages 3–5 Detailed Design and the M5 Wynhol Viaduct Stages 1–2 Preliminary Design.

The Eastville Viaduct carries the M32 motorway into Bristol and serves as a key commuter and freight corridor connecting the city to the M4 and M5. Through detailed structural design and renewal planning, Jacobs will help extend the life of this critical asset, reducing the risk of disruptive, unplanned closures. For road users, this means improved safety and reduced congestion linked to reactive maintenance works.

On the M5, Jacobs’ preliminary design work at Wynhol Viaduct will assess structural needs and develop sustainable intervention options to safeguard the long-term resilience of one of the U.K.’s most important north–south freight routes.

In addition, Jacobs has been awarded a role on the Construction and Professional Management Services Lot 2 (Project Management Services Framework), leading a multi-disciplinary team delivering a minimum of 15 schemes. Over the five-year term — comprising an initial three-year period with two one-year extension options — Jacobs will help National Highways deliver projects that are strategically scoped with measurable benefits for road users and communities.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Richard Sanderson said: "These three strategic awards build on Jacobs' strong track record with National Highways. Together, we are focused on delivering resilient, future-ready infrastructure that keeps people and goods moving safely and reliably across the U.K."

These awards expand Jacobs' role across National Highways' major projects portfolio. The company also supports landmark programs such as the Lower Thames Crossing, designed to strengthen connectivity and long-term economic opportunity across southeast England.

To learn more about Jacobs' contributions to transportation infrastructure development, visit https://www.jacobs.com/industries/transportation

Jacobs employs more than 6,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with U.K. government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation’s most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs — creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

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