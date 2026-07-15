Matternet Expands Part 135 Operator Network to Accelerate U.S. Drone Delivery Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matternet, a leading autonomous aerial logistics company and the only FAA Type-Certified drone delivery platform in the world, today announced a new operational partnership with Beeline UAS to support the expansion of Matternet’s commercial drone delivery network.

Operating under its FAA Part 135 certificate, Beeline will operate Matternet’s drone delivery platform in key U.S. markets. Beeline joins Ameriflight and UPS Flight Forward as a Part 135 operating partner within the Matternet network.

This partnership marks another step in Matternet's expansion as demand for drone delivery accelerates across the U.S. Matternet and Beeline will initially focus on expanding Beyond Visual Line of Sight (“BVLOS”) operations in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles metropolitan area. In regions characterized by traffic congestion and high labor costs, autonomous aerial delivery can provide faster and more cost-efficient delivery of time-sensitive goods. Beeline will operate Matternet’s technology in support of the company’s delivery-as-a-service agreements with food, retail and healthcare customers.

“We are proud to welcome Beeline UAS to our network of Part 135 operators,” said Andreas Raptopoulos, Founder and CEO of Matternet. “Long-term leadership in drone delivery will be determined by the ability to safely deploy, manage and scale fleets of autonomous aircraft through an integrated technology platform and a strong operating network. Beeline will play an important role in that strategy, increasing our capacity to expand efficiently into new markets.”

“Our mission is to make the impossible routine by enabling safe, compliant, and scalable drone operations,” said Toby Woods, Founder and CEO of Beeline UAS. “Matternet has built one of the most advanced drone delivery platforms in the world, and we're excited to help support the next phase of its growth. Together, we're creating an operational model that can bring the benefits of drone delivery to more communities across America.”

Matternet’s multi-operator strategy is designed to provide the operational capacity, geographic reach and flexibility required to support rapid commercial growth while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. The addition of Beeline strengthens this operating network and advances Matternet’s ability to scale commercial deployments across the United States.

About Matternet

Matternet is a leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments. The company builds the Matternet M2 drone, the Matternet Station, and the Matternet Software Platform and operates its technology directly for customers or in partnership with logistics organizations such as UPS. Matternet has achieved many industry firsts, including being the first company authorized for commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery operations over cities in Switzerland, the first to launch routine revenue-generating drone delivery operations in the U.S., and the first to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Matternet is partnered with UPS and Ameriflight for operations under Part 135. Matternet has operated commercially for more than a decade, beginning with humanitarian drone delivery missions in 2014, launching B2B healthcare operations in Europe in 2017 and the U.S. in 2019, and expanding into B2C drone delivery operations in Silicon Valley in 2024. To date, Matternet's technology has enabled more than 60,000 commercial flights across dense urban and suburban environments in the U.S. and Europe.

About Beeline UAS

Beeline UAS is a B2B operations solutions provider that integrates unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technologies into the national airspace system and regulatory framework. Operating under its FAA Part 135 air carrier certificate, Beeline UAS does not build or sell hardware, but instead provides the operational infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and scalable frameworks that allow platform partners to move to profitable, repeatable commercial operations. The company's vision is to make drone delivery affordable and accessible to all Americans, transforming on-demand logistics across the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s intent to scale its drone delivery system, expand commercial availability across restaurant, retail, and healthcare markets, and advance its next-generation autonomous delivery platform, as well as other plans, objectives, expectations, business strategy, growth opportunities, market opportunity, commercial expansion, regulatory developments, financing plans, use of proceeds, public listing plans, and future operating performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include, among others, risks related to the Company’s ability to scale commercial operations, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, manufacture and deploy its technology at scale, secure customer contracts and strategic partnerships, access capital, compete effectively, and execute its business plan, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the Company’s website and are available without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.