SkyDrive Commences Formal Familiarization Meetings with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading compact eVTOL (*1) aircraft developer based in Japan, today announced the commencement of formal familiarization meetings with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Familiarization meetings, which are designed to deepen a regulatory authority’s understanding of an aircraft's performance and incorporated technologies, are a critical step in the aircraft type certification process. SkyDrive’s familiarization sessions with the FAA, which will also be attended by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), are expected to include comprehensive and in-depth technical reviews, covering topics including the core aircraft design concept and the specific approaches required for compliance with the FAA’s safety standards.

To prepare for these familiarization sessions, SkyDrive leaders responsible for engineering and certification recently met with the FAA and the JCAB officials on the sidelines of the 2026 FAA-EASA International Aviation Safety Conference, held in Washington D.C. Senior officials attending this preparatory meeting included:

FAA Representatives: Malory Naill (Acting Executive Director Aircraft Certification Service), Dan Elgas (Director Policy & Standards Division), Stephen Burke (Manager International Office), John Yoo (Manager International Validation Branch), and Adrian Hoefer (International Office).

Malory Naill (Acting Executive Director Aircraft Certification Service), Dan Elgas (Director Policy & Standards Division), Stephen Burke (Manager International Office), John Yoo (Manager International Validation Branch), and Adrian Hoefer (International Office). JCAB Representatives: Tetsu Shimizu (Director of Airworthiness Division), Naoki Amitani (Director of Pilotless Aircraft Planning Office), Hidenori Miyajima (Flight Standards Division), and Kotaro Yamamoto (JITTI Research Fellow).

During the preparatory meeting, the attendees discussed how the FAA and the JCAB would work together with SkyDrive to implement an efficient concurrent validation process, as SkyDrive looks to achieve the regulatory compliance required to commercialize their aircraft in multiple markets around the world.

SkyDrive is currently pursuing type certification in both Japan and the United States. The FAA has officially accepted the type certification application, which was submitted in April 2024(*2). Moving forward, SkyDrive will continue to work closely with the civil aviation authorities in Japan and overseas, seeking to progress the development of its aircraft and advance swiftly towards type certification with an absolute priority on safety.

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive is a Japanese compact eVTOL company aiming “to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. In 2025, the company successfully showcased the eVTOL "SKYDRIVE", the company’s first eVTOL product, with demonstration flights at the Osaka Expo witnessed by thousands of visitors over a one-month period. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive has been working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to obtain certification for “SKYDRIVE”, with the aim of launching the aircraft into service in 2028. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.

For more information, please visit: https://skydrive.co.jp/en/

Editor’s Note:

(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.

(*2) Related press release https://skydrive.co.jp/en/archives/13054