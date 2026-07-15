One Inc Partners with CalcFocus to Modernize Payments for Life Insurers

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with CalcFocus, a premier provider of life, annuity and benefits policy administration and illustration solutions.

The new collaboration integrates One Inc’s PremiumPay® platform with CalcFocus’ award-winning technology, empowering life insurers to design and manage innovative programs that deliver a seamless, modern premium payment experience. By streamlining operations and minimizing manual tasks, the partnership supports digital transformation initiatives and enhances the overall policyholder experience.

"Speed is becoming a real differentiator in life insurance, and speed to modern payments can be a challenge," said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. "We built our solutions for the insurance ecosystem and nothing else, so combining One Inc's payments network with CalcFocus' advanced solutions eliminates friction on the back end and turns everyday premium transactions into a competitive edge while strengthening policyholder trust at every touchpoint."

With PremiumPay, insurers can offer a wide range of payment options from popular consumer platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo to traditional methods such as credit cards, ensuring flexibility and convenience for every policyholder.

“At CalcFocus, we’re committed to helping insurers navigate complexity and deliver exceptional experiences for their customers. Our partnership with One Inc represents an important step in extending that commitment into the payments space, combining our deep insurance expertise with One Inc’s leading PremiumPay platform,” said Sandia Ren, CEO of CalcFocus. “Together, we’re empowering insurers to deliver modern, seamless payment experiences that align with the evolving expectations of today’s policyholders.”

Attendees at ITC Vegas 2026 can visit the One Inc and CalcFocus booths to learn more about this partnership.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry for over 310+ carriers through a unified and frictionless payment network. Specializing solely in insurance, One Inc enhances carrier operations by cutting costs, boosting security, and improving customer experience. One Inc’s all-inclusive digital payments platform offers diverse payment options, multi-channel communications, and swift claim settlements, even for complex cases. As a leading digital payments platform, One Inc handles $120 billion in premiums and claims annually. Twice named among CNBC’s Top Global Fintech Companies and honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the previous four years running, One Inc stands as a leader in fintech innovation. For more details, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About CalcFocus

CalcFocus, founded in 2014 by insurance technology veterans, delivers cloud-native policy administration, illustration, and migration solutions to life and annuity insurers and the TPAs that serve them, across both individual and group voluntary lines. Its Achieve and Forecast products run on a single platform built around one shared engine for product definition, rules, and calculation, and are production-ready on day one rather than a framework carriers have to build themselves. Celent has given CalcFocus top rankings on both policy administration and illustrations, and the platform is backed by a 100% migration success rate to date. CalcFocus is built and delivered by a team of long-tenured insurance professionals and takes pride in cultivating a culture where great people can do their best work, grow their careers, and contribute to a company that values innovation, integrity, and long-term partnerships. Learn more at www.calcfocus.com.