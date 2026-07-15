Balfour Beatty Communities Expands Multifamily Portfolio with Houston Acquisition

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, today announced the acquisition of Avanti Cityside, a 378-unit multifamily community located in Houston's highly sought-after Texas Medical Center submarket. The transaction is Balfour Beatty’s third investment in Texas over the last 18 months, following the acquisitions of River Pointe in Conroe, and The Leonard in Denton.

Avanti Cityside sits at the center of one of Houston's most dynamic and resilient employment corridors, offering convenient access to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice University, Hermann Park, and the Museum District. The community serves a diverse resident base drawn to the area's concentration of healthcare, education, research, and professional employment opportunities.

Constructed in 2007, the community features 378 apartment homes with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and more than 362,000 square feet of rentable residential space. Residents enjoy a range of amenities, including two swimming pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, business facilities, controlled-access entry, and landscaped outdoor gathering spaces.

"Avanti Cityside aligns exceptionally well with our investment strategy of acquiring well-located communities in strong growth markets where we can create additional value through thoughtful capital improvements and operational excellence," said Lisa Dailey, Senior Vice President of Multifamily Acquisitions at Balfour Beatty Communities. "We look forward to building on the property's strong foundation and delivering an exceptional living experience for residents."

The acquisition adds a strategically located asset to Balfour Beatty Communities' growing multifamily portfolio and strengthens the company's presence in Texas. The Houston market continues to benefit from diverse economic drivers, while ongoing expansion and investment within the Texas Medical Center are expected to support sustained housing demand in the years ahead.

Avanti Cityside also presents a compelling value-add opportunity. Strong leasing of existing renovated apartment homes demonstrates robust resident demand for upgraded interiors and modern finishes. Balfour Beatty Communities intends to pursue targeted enhancements throughout the community designed to elevate the resident experience while supporting the property's long-term performance.

"The combination of an established location, compelling market fundamentals, and future growth potential made Avanti Cityside an attractive investment for our team," added Dailey.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.