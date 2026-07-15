Paul Street Announces Gary Vaynerchuk as Equity Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paul Street today announced a strategic partnership from Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia and investor who made highly successful early bets on companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Venmo.

The partner marketing industry has been quietly shifting for years. What the market once called "affiliate marketing" has given way to something fundamentally different: editorial and creator-led partnerships, relationship-led strategy, and full-funnel programs that premium brands can stand behind. Paul Street was built for that new category and Gary's sign off and backing is the proof point that the category has arrived.

“Like he has for millions of others, Gary’s philosophy and ethos have shaped the way I think about building a company and advertising as a whole,” said Aaron Paul, CEO and Founder of Paul Street. “To be partnering with him a decade later in a space that every serious consumer brand needs to get right is incredibly humbling. This isn’t about what Paul Street has already accomplished. It’s about what we can build together: a playbook that brings our affiliate and partner marketing approach to more brands, with Gary’s credibility and experience scaling VaynerX into a household name in advertising as a distinct advantage. We’re just getting started.”

Founded three and a half years ago by Aaron Paul and Patrick Cleary, Paul Street is one of the fastest-growing affiliate and PR agencies, and has generated more than $1.4 billion in affiliate revenue for its clients. What began as a specialist in affiliate and partner program management has expanded into a full-service partner marketing agency offering partner program management, Brand PR, Influencer, and Creator services under one roof.

The agency's portfolio includes some of the best names in consumer HexClad, Liquid IV, Todd Snyder, Gruns, and Dollar Shave Club among many others, while its influencer and celebrity work spans talent at the level of Kevin Hart, Pamela Anderson, Andrew Schulz, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many more.

“Affiliate has matured into a mutation that is dramatically more important than it was over the last half decade to a decade,” stated Gary Vaynerchuk. “I have a long track record of investing and partnering in contemporary marketing and Paul Street is doing things that many of the Fortune 500 companies need, when it comes to contemporary affiliate frameworks and modern PR.”

With the partnership, Paul Street is entering its next chapter as the defining name in affiliate and partner marketing for the world's top consumer brands. The agency has built its reputation, letting results speak within a portfolio of category-leading brands and service offerings that has expanded well beyond its origins. Together, Aaron Paul and Gary Vaynerchuk aim to codify what premium partner marketing looks like at scale and build Paul Street into the agency that the best consumer brands reach for first.

About Paul Street

Paul Street is a premium affiliate and partner marketing agency offering strategic program development and management, Brand PR strategy, influencer marketing, and creator services for leading consumer brands. Founded in January of 2023 by Aaron Paul and Patrick Cleary, the agency has generated more than $1 billion in revenue for its brand partners. Paul Street's portfolio includes HexClad, Gruns, Liquid IV, Todd Snyder, Omnilux, Dollar Shave Club, and others. For more information, visit www.paulstreet.co.

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX. He also is the co-founder of VCR Group, VaynerSports, and VaynerWatt, as well as the creator and CEO of VeeFriends. Widely regarded as one of the leading voices on culture, consumer behavior, and the future of the internet, Gary, known to millions as “GaryVee,” is recognized for his ability to identify emerging trends and opportunities before they reach the mainstream. He is a New York Times bestselling author, a sought-after public speaker, and a prolific investor in companies like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber. Gary serves on the board of MikMak, Bojangles Restaurants, Global Citizen Forum, The Paley Center, Spin Master, Big 12 Conference, Tracer, District, and Pencils of Promise. He also is a longtime Well Member of charity: water.