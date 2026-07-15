INDUS Provides Update on 2026 Portfolio Activity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based logistics real estate business, provided a mid-year update on the Company’s acquisitions, development and leasing activity for 2026 year-to-date. INDUS owns or has majority ownership of 76 properties aggregating 15.7 million square feet. This reflects a 116% increase in INDUS’ portfolio since the Company was acquired in June 2023.

2026 Year-To-Date Highlights

Acquired or have under contract 6 buildings totaling 1.9 million square feet located in the Atlanta, GA, Jacksonville, FL, Raleigh, NC and Phoenix, AZ markets.

Constructing 3 buildings totaling 774,000 square feet including a 507,000 square foot building in the Nashville, TN market and 267,000 square feet in the Atlanta, GA market.

Sold nine buildings totaling 642,000 square feet in the Hartford, CT market.

Signed 16 new, renewal and expansion leases totaling 1.9 million square feet.

Achieved blended cash leasing spreads of 32% on 2026 leases.

Signed leases to install 3.0 MW rooftop solar arrays in the Lehigh Valley, PA market.

As of June 2026, 83% of INDUS’ portfolio has LED lighting.

“Our strong leasing spreads highlight the underlying strength of the industrial real estate sector and our focus on delivering well-located, high-quality space that meets the evolving needs of our tenants,” said Michael Gamzon, President and CEO of INDUS. “Additionally, we continue to expand our footprint in key high growth industrial markets including Atlanta, Nashville and Phoenix.” Since the start of 2026, INDUS has added, or has under contract or development, nine buildings totaling 2.6 million square feet and has a future development pipeline that encompasses eleven buildings totaling an additional 3.0 million square feet.

Mr. Gamzon added, “With the continued backing of our investors, Centerbridge, GIC and ADIA, we remain well positioned to execute on our long-term growth strategy through targeted acquisitions, development and investment in our core markets.”

About INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial properties. As of July 2026, INDUS owns or has majority ownership in properties aggregating 15.7 million square feet. INDUS is owned by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a global private investment firm with deep experience in real estate, and GIC, a global institutional investor. Additionally, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”) is a strategic investor alongside Centerbridge in the ownership of INDUS. For more information, please visit our website at www.indusrt.com.