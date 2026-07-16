CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver Sovereign Cybersecurity Across Europe

AUSTIN, Texas & BAD FRIEDRICHSHALL, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Schwarz Digits today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, launching a multi-year roadmap to bring the AI-native Falcon® platform to European enterprises on STACKIT, Schwarz Digits' sovereign cloud, and to extend access for customers across the region.

As part of the expanded partnership, CrowdStrike has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the intellectual property of XM Cyber, a Schwarz Digits company recognized for its advanced attack path visualization and offensive simulation technologies. Over time, XM Cyber customers will have the opportunity to adopt the Falcon platform through Falcon® Flex. As frontier AI accelerates how quickly vulnerabilities can be discovered, chained, and exploited, organizations are replacing fragmented point tools and standardizing on the Falcon platform, uniting continuous visibility, exploitability-driven prioritization, and response across the full attack surface.

“Organizations globally are increasingly prioritizing sovereignty without wanting to compromise on cybersecurity outcomes,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “This partnership accelerates our ability to deliver the Falcon platform on STACKIT's sovereign cloud environment in Europe, and the acquisition furthers our exposure management business. Customers are moving beyond point products for platforms to secure their AI adoption journeys.”

Falcon Exposure Management: Built for the Frontier AI Era

Falcon® Exposure Management is the foundation for securing organizations in the frontier AI era. Traditional vulnerability management cannot keep pace, leaving teams to chase every finding while attackers target the few that matter. Falcon Exposure Management replaces that model with continuous, real-time visibility across the attack surface and prioritization based on real-world exploitability, so teams eliminate the exposures attackers are most likely to exploit. Built on the Falcon platform, detection, response, and remediation move as one, closing the gap between finding risk and stopping the breach. This is why organizations are standardizing on Falcon: according to IDC, they replace an average of five point tools with the single, real-time view of risk that fragmented tools could never deliver.¹

Extending Sovereign Cybersecurity Across Europe

The partnership deepens the strategic relationship between CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits, backed by Schwarz Digits’ internal deployment of the Falcon platform. A phased roadmap will deliver Falcon on STACKIT, Schwarz Digits' sovereign cloud infrastructure operated within the European Union. As regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act and NIS2 raise the bar for organizations operating critical infrastructure, European enterprises are seeking security that meets the highest technological standards.

“European organizations should not have to compromise on cybersecurity for sovereignty,” said Christian Müller, CEO of Schwarz Digits. “By making the Falcon platform a core pillar of our cybersecurity strategy and providing a long-term roadmap to host it on STACKIT, we are paving the way for enterprises to systematically adopt AI-native protection. Building on XM Cyber’s proven value in proactive defense, our priority is to keep daily operations seamless for our customers while offering a clear pathway to the Falcon platform. Combining our large-scale infrastructure experience and reach with the industry's leading security platform, we are uniquely positioned to advance European digital independence.”

Expanding Falcon Platform Access Across Europe

As part of the partnership, the Falcon platform will be available to European organizations through STACKIT, extending access across the region. Combining CrowdStrike's AI-native platform with Schwarz Digits' scale and local presence will give European enterprises a trusted path to modern security delivered on sovereign infrastructure.

A Pathway for XM Cyber Customers to Move to the Falcon Platform

XM Cyber, a 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Challenger for Exposure Assessment Platforms, built a successful business across European markets. XM Cyber will continue to operate and support its existing customers, who will have the opportunity to adopt the Falcon platform through Falcon Flex and join organizations already standardizing on Falcon to stop breaches in the frontier AI era.

Additional Information

At closing, CrowdStrike will acquire XM Cyber’s intellectual property, including more than 45 patents and proprietary source code, and will not acquire any revenue or customers. XM Cyber will continue operating as a standalone business with an intellectual property license from CrowdStrike. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal year 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Schwarz Digits

Schwarz Digits is the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group and offers impressive digital products and services that meet the high German data protection standards. With the aim of achieving the greatest possible digital sovereignty, Schwarz Digits provides the IT infrastructure and solutions for the extensive ecosystem of Schwarz Group's companies and develops it for the future. Schwarz Digits' sovereign core services include Cloud, Cyber Security, Data and AI, Communication and Workspace. In addition, Schwarz Digits creates optimal conditions for the development of trend-setting innovations for end customers, companies and public sector organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s planned acquisition of XM Cyber’s intellectual property, the strategic partnership between CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits, the benefits of the acquisition and strategic partnership to CrowdStrike and its customers, and the closing of the acquisition. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated as a result of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including the satisfaction of conditions to closing the acquisition, CrowdStrike Falcon’s integration into STACKIT and the availability of solutions thereon, and other risks described in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

¹ IDC Business Value study.