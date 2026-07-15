Carrington Mortgage Services and Kastle Announce Partnership to Deploy AI Agents Across Carrington's Servicing Operations

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC — one of the largest independent mortgage servicers in the United States and a leading specialist in Ginnie Mae servicing — has selected Kastle as its enterprise AI Agent partner. Under the agreement, Kastle's AI agents are being deployed across Carrington's contact center and borrower-facing servicing operations, automating high-volume workflows and delivering full QC coverage on every customer interaction.

“Kastle stood out because they are specialized in the mortgage servicing space, and have received strong positive feedback from clients already using their solution,” said Elizabeth Balce, EVP, Loan Servicing for Carrington Mortgage Services. Share

The partnership comes as Carrington executes an inspiring AI-native transformation in mortgage servicing, modernizing its technology foundation across government and conventional servicing operations. Under the agreement, Carrington is deploying two layers of Kastle's AI agent platform: autonomous customer service and collections agents that resolve customer interactions end-to-end without human intervention, and agent-assist AI that operates alongside Carrington's human contact center team to reduce handle time and elevate agent performance.

“Kastle stood out because they are specialized in the mortgage servicing space, and have received strong positive feedback from clients already using their solution,” said Elizabeth Balce, EVP, Loan Servicing for Carrington Mortgage Services. “We needed a partner with both proven performance and deep domain expertise at scale. Looking ahead, we see AI as a core enabler of mortgage servicing transformation – enabling us to reduce manual touchpoints and help our teams better support our customers.”

"Carrington is setting the standard for what AI-native mortgage servicing should look like at scale," said Rishi Choudhary, Co-Founder and CEO of Kastle. "We're proud to support an operating model that combines Carrington's expertise in consumer loan servicing with enterprise-grade AI infrastructure built for the regulatory and operational realities of U.S. mortgage servicing."

Kastle's platform is purpose-built for the consumer lending industry. Its AI agents are anchored by Safe Execution Procedures (SEPs) — a controlled execution model that enables agents to complete complex, multi-step transactions deterministically rather than probabilistically. Mortgage-specific compliance is embedded by design at the agent execution layer.

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary businesses include asset management, mortgages and real estate transactions. Collectively, the businesses are fully integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single-family residential real estate transactions in the United States. To read more, visit: www.carringtonhc.com.

About Kastle

Kastle builds AI agents purpose-built for consumer lending and loan servicing. Operating in production at eight of the top twenty-five U.S. mortgage servicers, Kastle's AI agents automate complex regulated workflows while delivering full quality coverage on every customer interaction. Learn more at kastle.ai.