General Mills, ADM, Walmart Partner to Accelerate Regenerative Agriculture Across 40,000 Midwest Wheat Acres

MINNEAPOLIS, CHICAGO & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Mills, ADM and Walmart today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate regenerative agriculture across 40,000 Midwest wheat acres.

This program focuses on key growing regions where General Mills sources wheat from ADM for products sold through Walmart and Sam’s Club, demonstrating a shared commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience and farming communities.

Initial projects, with technical assistance from American Farmland Trust and Ducks Unlimited, will deliver demonstrable improvements in soil health, water quality and carbon sequestration, offering a model for cross-sector collaboration.

In 2023, General Mills and Walmart committed to advance regenerative agriculture across 600,000 shared acres by 2030. Programs are currently underway across more than 560,000 wheat acres in the U.S. ADM, a key wheat supplier managing nearly 5 million regenerative acres globally, has joined the effort to accelerate progress in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

“This strategic collaboration with Walmart and ADM underscores the importance of collective action across the value chain, and we hope it inspires others to see what’s possible when companies invest together,” said Jay Watson, senior director of sustainability at General Mills. “By focusing on the wheat-growing regions that support our shared business, we aim to strengthen the resilience of ingredients for our beloved brands like Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Totino’s, while supporting farmer livelihoods and the health of our planet.”

General Mills, ADM and Walmart share a commitment to regenerative agriculture as a key solution to collectively advance sustainable agricultural practices and outcomes that help build a stronger, more resilient food system.

Facilitated on the ground by ADM, the program will provide farmers with technical assistance and financial incentives to adopt and incorporate practices like no-till and cover crops. This program helps address early barriers to adoption, encourages broader participation and supports measurable environmental outcomes.

“The success of regenerative agriculture depends on the entire value chain. Together with General Mills and Walmart, we’re bridging the gap for farmers to increasingly adopt and expand regenerative practices,” said Katherine Pickus, chief sustainability officer, at ADM. “Partnerships are what power this work and help build farm resilience.”

“What makes this relationship and this project so unique is that we have taken a true shared value approach to it,” said Mikel Hancock, senior director, strategic initiatives, sustainability at Walmart Inc. “The key component is to be able to continue to make improvements while meeting the needs of farmers and driving economic resiliency within those farms for long-term supply resilience to deliver on what works for our customers and members.”

Recognizing their shared footprint across the food system, this collaboration builds on each company’s existing commitments and demonstrates how collective action can help drive broader industry change. It helps put General Mills on pace to achieve its goal of advancing regenerative agriculture on 1 million acres by 2030, contributes to Walmart’s goal – in collaboration with the Walmart Foundation – to protect, more sustainably manage or restore at least 50 million acres by 2030, and bolsters ADM’s efforts to directly empower thousands of farmers on millions of acres to safeguard soil health for the future of agriculture.

For more information on each of the companies’ sustainability efforts, visit: General Mills, ADM and Walmart.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2026 net sales of U.S. $18 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.