SalesJack Partners with Bradley Hartmann & Co. to Power LBM Sales Analytics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SalesJack and Bradley Hartmann & Co. today announced a collaboration that makes SalesJack the analytics engine behind Bradley Hartmann & Co.’s Sales Performance Analytics group (SPA). SalesJack will automate the data extraction and transformation process and provide new, modern dashboards for SPA members.

SalesJack and Bradley Hartmann & Co. are helping LBM dealers turn sales data into better coaching, stronger pipeline management, more effective cross-selling, and more intentional growth. Share

“The LBM industry is strong when it comes to looking in the rearview mirror—discussing revenue and gross profit,” said Bradley Hartmann. “But when it comes to pipeline management, forecasting, growing wallet share, taking market share, and ensuring the sales compensation plan aligns with the organization’s goals, many LBM firms admit they have room for improvement. That’s where analytics comes in, and SalesJack delivers those insights faster and with greater depth.”

Bradley Hartmann & Co.’s Sales Performance Analytics group helps LBM sales leaders elevate dashboards from reporting tools into practical instruments for sales management, coaching, and growth. The group helps dealers track rep pipeline activity, monitor new business development, identify cross-sell opportunities with existing customers, and better understand performance by category.

A major differentiator of the group is its peer-performance model. Participating dealers are part of a select group of high-performing lumber yards that meet quarterly, share business performance transparently, and compare data in a non-competitive environment. That gives members a rare view into how their margins, sales by category, sales per rep, and growth patterns compare with other strong operators across the industry.

“SalesJack has taken what we’ve learned from working with many of the leading dealers in the industry and paired it with top engineering talent to build analytics designed specifically for LBM,” said Ryan Dempsey, CEO at SalesJack. “Our goal is to eliminate the manual work that keeps sales teams buried in spreadsheets and give dealers detailed insight in a way that is practical, intuitive, and easy to use. Bradley Hartmann & Co. brings the sales strategy, coaching, and peer-learning model that turns those insights into better conversations and better sales execution.”

The collaboration also supports the broader experience Bradley Hartmann & Co. has built around Sales Performance Analytics. In addition to quarterly peer conversations, Bradley Hartmann & Co. hosts an annual event that goes beyond the traditional lumber dealer meeting. Members tour an innovative business outside of LBM, engage in transparent conversations about best practices, and go deep on sales execution, all guided by Bradley Hartmann, one of the industry’s most respected sales coaches.

“SPA goes beyond just a data sharing exercise,” said Hartmann. “It is a disciplined way for leading dealers to see their business more clearly, learn from one another, and sharpen how they sell. The real value comes when strong operators are willing to compare, question, share, and improve together.”

Through this collaboration, participants in Bradley Hartmann & Co.’s Sales Performance Analytics group will receive a focused portion of SalesJack’s analytics capabilities. Dealers that want the full SalesJack platform can engage SalesJack separately to access its broader sales platform, including advanced analytics, AI search, permit lead management, cross-sell flags, quote follow-up management, and automated marketing tools designed to drive incremental sales.

Together, SalesJack and Bradley Hartmann & Co. are helping LBM dealers turn sales data into better coaching, stronger pipeline management, more effective cross-selling, and more intentional growth.

About SalesJack

SalesJack provides a sales platform built for lumber yards and building materials retailers. The platform leverages AI and data to arm sales reps with the highest-priority leads, biggest customer opportunities, and timely cross-sell recommendations without the manual work. SalesJack also helps dealers drive incremental sales through automated messaging and marketing campaigns built specifically for the LBM industry.

About Bradley Hartmann & Co.

Bradley Hartmann & Co. helps lumber and building materials companies improve sales performance, leadership, communication, and organizational effectiveness. Its Sales Performance Analytics group brings together sales-focused LBM leaders to use analytics, peer learning, and transparent benchmarking to drive consistent, profitable growth.